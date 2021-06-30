IDEA ALLEY: Salad, green beans, ice cream on menu

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

My thanks to all the Kats who have submitted recipes and questions recently. This column cannot exist without your participation, so keep 'em coming.

This versatile salad recipe is from Kim Stacey.

Kim's Summer Salad

1 package Good Seasons Salad Dressing mix

1 cup oil

1 cup apple cider vinegar

½ to ¾ cup sugar

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Cut up summer vegetables of your choice such as squash, cucumber, tomato, onion, hot and sweet peppers

Black olives, optional

In a large bowl, combine the salad dressing mix, oil, vinegar, sugar, ½ cup water, salt and pepper and mix well. Add enough vegetables to be covered by the sauce. Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve.

■ ■ ■

If you love German-style sweet and sour cabbage, you'll want to try this green bean recipe from Pam Roberts.

German Sweet-and-Sour Beans

2 (16-ounce) cans whole green beans

2 strips bacon

1 cup minced onion

1 tablespoon flour

¼ cup vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Drain the green beans, reserving ½ cup of the liquid. Set both aside.

In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon and saute onion in bacon drippings until onion is golden brown. Stir in the flour. Add the reserved bean liquid, ¼ cup water, vinegar, sugar, pepper and salt and bring to a boil. Stir in the beans. Cook until heated through. Sprinkle with crisp bacon and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

■ ■ ■

This easy ice cream recipe is from Jan Woody.

"It will be a softer consistency [than commercial ice cream] and taste like snow ice cream," writes Woody.

Quick Ice Cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk (Eagle brand recommended)

1 to 1 ½ cups sugar

½ gallon milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Dash salt

Mix all ingredients together and freeze.

Makes about 2 ½ quarts.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com