OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Sparkling wine picks from the Land of the Free

Last week, I made a case for American sparkling wine — for Independence Day, no less — and this week, I'm back with some of my favorite bottles. Each of these is worth uncorking under the fireworks.

Gruet Blanc de Noirs, $20

America's modern wine industry really does stretch from sea to shining sea, and there may be no other winery that exemplifies our nation's winemakers' "grow it anywhere" attitude than Albuquerque, N.M.-based Gruet Winery. Literally translated as "white from black," blanc de noirs denotes a white wine made from red grapes. Rich and opulent, this is the perfect evening aperitif.

William Chris Petillant Naturel Rosé, $25

Another wine from the "yes they make wine there" file, this Texas bubbly is a personal favorite. Made from a blend of several red grapes, this wine almost has more in common with a craft beer or cider than it does with the other wines on this list, but I promise it's just as delicious. Though note that you'll want to get this bottle very cold before popping its crown cap ... otherwise the fireworks won't be the only thing shooting into the sky.

Roederer Estate Brut, $30

If there's a sparkling wine with a better dollar-to-quality ratio in California, I haven't found it. Located in northern California's Anderson Valley (a few hours north of Sonoma), Roederer Estate is another winery operated by a French Champagne house. This one, Champagne Louis Roederer, makes a little wine called Cristal. Coming in at just 9% the cost of its big brother, the Roederer Estate Brut is where I go when it comes to those inevitable weeknights that demand a popping cork.

Scharffenberger Cellars Brut Rosé Excellence, $28

Another wine from Anderson Valley, this rosé achieves its baby-pink color from a small percentage of still pinot noir that's added just before the wine undergoes the fermentation to get its bubbles. The resulting rosé is summery and bursting with a nose of strawberries and cream. If you're brave enough to weather the Arkansas summer on a patio, consider this wine required drinking.

Schramsberg Vineyards Brut Blanc de Noirs, $50

This is another white wine from red grapes, and here the red grape in question is pinot noir. Without its signature red skin, we're left with a wine that's as spellbinding and dazzling as a disco ball. Marzipan and apricots twirl with almonds and a soft macadamia nuttiness in the glass. Napa Valley-based Schramsberg Vineyards was the first winery to make an American blanc de noir, and it's easy to see why it's still one of the best.

