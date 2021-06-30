State covid cases rise by 686, most in 4 months

The state's daily count of covid-19 cases rose Wednesday by 686 — the largest spike in cases since Feb. 25, when 726 new cases were reported. Active cases rose to 3,763, the highest number since the 3,967 reported on March 7.

The number of people hospitalized in the state rose by 19 to 325, the highest since March 8. However, an additional 10,356 people were vaccinated.

"The high number of cases today makes it clear that the Delta Variant is increasing the spread of the virus," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. "The good news is that vaccinations increased to over 10,000. Let's keep making progress."

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 4 to 5,909.

The number of patients on ventilators increased by 6 to 75. The number of Arkansans who have ever been on ventilators because of covid-19 has risen to 1,725.

There were eight more covid patients admitted to intensive care units across the state, increasing the total number of covid ICU patients to 150. The number has steadily increased over the past week.

The number of individuals who received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine jumped by 2,258 to 221,986. Individuals fully immunized increased by 4,192 to 993,471.

