Three people killed in state after two highway accidents

A 24-year-old Camden man died early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 79 in Ouachita County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Jeffrey Jamal McKinney was driving a 2007 Nissan in the outside lane of the highway at about 4:55 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the inside lane, striking the front of a 2000 Ford, the report said. The resulting impact caused the Nissan to overturn several times and McKinney was ejected from the vehicle, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

Two people from Oregon died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on Interstate 40 in Ozark, according to another state police report.

Thomas J. Buie, 82, and Helen Buie, 82, both of Brookings, Ore., died at around 5 a.m. when their 2014 Honda, which was parked on the eastbound shoulder of the highway, made a left turn across the interstate and has hit by a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig, the report said.

Conditions were clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.