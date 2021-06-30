Tyson unit betting on new robot tech

Tyson Foods Inc. capital venture arm, Tyson Ventures, has invested in Soft Robotics Inc., a developer of advanced technologies that give industrial robots a dexterity similar to hand-eyed coordination in humans. Specific numbers weren't disclosed.

As challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, persist, Tyson and others have turned to robots and advanced technologies to alleviate issues and enhance productivity.

"Soft Robotics' best-in-class robotic technology, computer vision and [artificial intelligence] platform have the potential to transform the food industry," Rahul Ray, senior director of Tyson Ventures, said in a written statement.

The technology allows food companies to automate bulk-picking and other processes in their supply chains. Tyson already is testing Soft Robotics technology for use in its plants.

Soft Robotics raised $10 million in its most recent round of funding, backed by Tyson Ventures, with plans to expand operations to meet increased demand. The investment brought Tyson's total expenditures on technology and automation to $500 million in the past three years, a spokesman said Tuesday in an email.