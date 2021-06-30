UNDER THE RADAR: Newport’s Eli Alcorn

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Newport’s Eli Alcorn.

Class: 2022

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-0, 185 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he had 7 carries for 48 yards, and 11 catches for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver/Wildcat quarterback. As a sophomore, he finished with 108 carries for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns, and completed 95 of 150 passes for 1,574 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Southern Arkansas and other programs.

Coach Mark Hindsley:

“Eli was our super Sophomore. He was Mr. Everything pretty much. He was our starting quarterback. Last fourth of July he had a fireworks accident. Almost blew off both of his thumbs. Really hurt his right hand a lot. He had immediate surgery and kept those fingers and came back out I guess about Week 6 and actually played. We moved him to receiver and he did a fantastic job. He was All-Conference.”

Team leader:

“He’s just a fighter. He’s gritty. He’s everything we try to push our kids to be. He’s that kid for us. He’s kind of my guy. Whenever we have a captain’s vote, he’s always voted a captain. He’s been captain his sophomore and junior year. On top of me trusting him, the kids trust him.”

Excellent in the classroom:

“If’s he’s not a 4.0 (grade point average) he’s a 3.8 or a 3.9 and one of the top 10 in his class.”