Arkansas expects 24,000 doses of one-shot vaccine this week

Arkansas will receive 24,000 doses of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine this week, State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization Saturday for the new shot.

“That means we now have three safe vaccines that work,” Dillaha said.

Unlike the earlier shots, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn’t require storage in ultra-cold freezers. It can be kept in a refrigerator for months, officials say.

The final destinations for the vaccine within the state has not yet been determined, she said.

Roughly one half of all Arkansans ages 70 and over have received at least one of the two-dose vaccines that were already available, Dillaha said.

Meanwhile, the rates of covid-19 transmission continue to fall.

The reported number of new cases rose by 94 Monday, bringing total cases to 322,509. Total deaths increased by 7 to 5,250.

Active cases dropped by 157 to 4,242.

