Beth Phelps Retires

Beth Phelps joined the ranks of the retirees last week. Because of Covid, they did a virtual zoom retirement event attended by many across the state. It was a great send off for a wonderful person.

I have known Beth a long time. I first met her in the fall of 1992 when she was a county agent in Florida. She had come to LR to visit family for the holidays and she wanted to meet with me to discuss the Pulaski County agent job that she was applying for, and I had left when I moved to the state office. She ended up getting that job and did great things in the Pulaski County office, first as the horticulture agent and then staff chair. Then she moved on to the state office as a district director, and again, she did a fantastic job.

Over the years Beth and I worked closely together on many things—the Flower and Garden Show, MG conferences, and horticulture events. I asked Beth to be on the team to lead the 2007 International MG conference in LR,

and then again when we did it on an Alaskan cruise in 2011.



I think she thought I had lost my mind with that idea, but that didn’t stop her from agreeing to help. When Beth commits to doing something, she does it 110%. She is an asset to any team she is on.

Beth is fiercely loyal and always wants to do things right. Beth is very black and white, while I have every color in the rainbow. You never have to guess what her opinion is on anything—in fact there are times you would rather not know, but that isn’t an option. She tells it like it is. You want her on your side, that’s for sure!

Beth has had some challenges personally in recent years, and just like with everything else she does, she met those challenges head on and persevered. For almost a year now, we have walked together three times a week—I am her personal trainer! and we have solved all the problems on earth! So, if any of you out there have any problems, just let one of us know and we will give you a solution!



Beth has traveled with me all over the world, from Georgia to Alaska,

from England to New Zealand and Vietnam. I look forward to many more adventures.



To celebrate just a bit more, I had a small dinner party

in her honor Saturday night and we had a wonderful time,

laughing, reminiscing and enjoying some social time.