Experts concerned for pope's Iraq trip

VATICAN CITY -- Infectious-disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see him.

No one wants to tell Francis to call it off, and the Iraqi government has every interest in showing off its relative stability by welcoming the first pope to the birthplace of Abraham. The trip, which is scheduled for March 5-8, is expected to provide a sorely-needed spiritual boost to Iraq's beleaguered Christians while furthering the Vatican's bridge-building efforts with the Muslim world.

But from a purely epidemiological standpoint, a papal trip to Iraq amid a global pandemic is not advisable, health experts say.

Their concerns were reinforced with the news Sunday that the Vatican ambassador to Iraq, the main point person for the trip who would have escorted Francis to all his appointments, tested positive for covid-19 and was self-isolating.

In an email, the embassy said Archbishop Mitja Leskovar's symptoms were mild and that he was continuing to prepare for Francis' visit.

Beyond his case, experts note that wars, economic crises and an exodus of Iraqi professionals have devastated the country's hospital system, while studies show most of Iraq's new covid-19 infections are the highly-contagious variant first identified in Britain.

In a telephone interview, Dr. Navid Madani, virologist and founding director of the Center for Science Health Education in the Middle East and North Africa at Harvard Medical School's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said Middle Easterners are known for their hospitality and cautioned that the enthusiasm among Iraqis of welcoming a peacemaker like Francis to a neglected, war-torn part of the world might lead to inadvertent violations of virus control measures.

"This could potentially lead to unsafe or superspreading risks," she said.

Organizers promise to enforce mask mandates, social distancing and crowd limits, as well as the possibility of increased testing sites, two Iraqi government officials said.

The Vatican has also taken its own precautions, with the 84-year-old pope, his 20-member Vatican entourage and the 70-plus journalists on the papal plane all vaccinated.

But the Iraqis gathering in the north, center and south of the country to attend Francis' indoor and outdoor Masses, hear his speeches and participate in his prayer meetings are not vaccinated.

And that, scientists say, is the problem.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic. And it is important to get the correct messages out," Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease control expert at the University of Exeter College of Medicine Pankhania, said. "The correct messages are: the less interactions with fellow human beings, the better."

He questioned the optics of the Vatican delegation being inoculated while the Iraqis are not, and noted that Iraqis would only take such risks to go to those events because the pope was there.

In words addressed to Vatican officials and the media, Pankhania said: "You are all protected from severe disease. So if you get infected, you're not going to die. But the people coming to see you may get infected and may die."

"Is it wise under that circumstance for you to just turn up? And because you turn up, people turn up to see you and they get infected?" he asked.

Francis has said he intends to go even if most Iraqis have to watch him on television to avoid infection. The important thing, he told Catholic News Service, is "they will see that the pope is there in their country."

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press.

File - In this Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, a volunteer sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, during the open-air Friday prayers in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

FILE -- In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo health worker collects a saliva sample from a man for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test at the Shurja market, in Baghdad, Iraq . Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Iraqi security forces pass by Iraq and the Vatican flags and posters announcing visit of the Pope Francis in a street in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Federal policemen patrol by a concrete wall placed by Iraqi security forces to surround the Our Lady of Salvation Church during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)

FILE -- in this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo a man walks through the empty shopping street of the main Shurja market during a curfew to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, in central Baghdad, Iraq. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

FILE -- In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, Iraqi Christians are registering their names to attend the mass that the Pope will lead on his next visit to Iraq in Irbil. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)