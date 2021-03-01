Hong Kong police charge 47 activists

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong authorities charged dozens of pro-democracy figures Sunday with violating the Chinese territory's new national security law, the latest blow to the dwindling hopes for democracy in the former British colony.

It was the most forceful use yet of the wide-ranging security law, which has cemented Communist Party control over a territory long known for its individual freedoms, independent court system and rule of law.

Before Sunday, only a handful of people had been formally charged with violating the security law, though about 100 have been arrested on suspicion of doing so. Those convicted of violating the law can be sentenced to life in prison.

Police said that each of the 47 people had been charged with a single count of "conspiracy to commit subversion." They include Benny Tai, a former University of Hong Kong law professor and leading strategist for the pro-democracy camp.

The charges filed Sunday are the latest escalation in the Chinese government's efforts to bring Hong Kong firmly under control. Its tightening grip sparked the 2019 protests, which included peaceful marches by hundreds of thousands of people as well as brawls between protesters and police officers.

To curb the protests, the Chinese government last year imposed the national security law, which outlaws what it defines as terrorism, subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces.

The 47 people charged Sunday were accused of breaking that law by helping to organize an informal election primary in July for Hong Kong's pro-democratic political camp. In doing so, authorities argue, they may have violated the law's subversion provisions, which ban interfering with, disrupting or undermining the functions of the Chinese or Hong Kong governments.

Participants say the primary was little different from others held in democracies around the world. More than 600,000 people named their preferred choices to run for legislative office in September, generally favoring candidates closely associated with the 2019 protests.

Under a strategy proposed by Tai, the pro-democracy bloc could use a majority in the city's Legislative Council to block the government's budget, which under Hong Kong law could eventually force the chief executive, Carrie Lam, to step down.

The September elections were ultimately postponed by Lam's government, which cited pandemic restrictions. Pro-democracy activists said the delay was more likely an effort to stave off the defeat of pro-establishment candidates, who lost badly in neighborhood-level elections in 2019.

In November, the Legislative Council's pro-democracy bloc resigned en masse after Beijing forced four of its members out of office. In February, the Chinese government signaled that it planned to change Hong Kong's electoral system to bar candidates seen as disloyal to China's ruling Communist Party. While the details of those changes have yet to be finalized, they are expected to prohibit all but the most conciliatory opposition figures from taking office.

The 47 charged Sunday were among 55 who were arrested in January and then released on bail as police continued their investigation.

Those charged will be arraigned today at a courthouse in the West Kowloon area, where another trial of pro-democracy activists is continuing. In that case, seven veteran political figures are facing illegal-assembly charges for a demonstration in 2019, including publisher Jimmy Lai; labor leader Lee Cheuk-yan; barrister and former legislator Margaret Ng; and Martin Lee, often called the "father of democracy" in Hong Kong, who helped write the territory's mini-Constitution.

Those charged Sunday had been ordered days in advance to report to police, and since then, many had been saying farewell to loved ones and buying prison necessities, like sneakers without shoelaces.

Under the strict requirements of the security law, those charged are unlikely to be granted bail before trial.