Justices to hear election rule case

WASHINGTON -- With one contentious election behind it, the Supreme Court this week will consider the rules for the next, and how federal law protects minority-group voters as states across the nation race to revamp their regulations.

The case centers on a crucial remaining provision of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices that discriminate on the basis of race. Civil-rights groups are nervous that the court, now with a six-justice conservative majority, will use the opportunity to render that provision, Section 2, toothless.

The provision has taken on greater importance in election disputes since 2013, when the court effectively struck down the heart of the 1965 law, its Section 5, which required prior federal approval of changes to voting procedures in parts of the country with a history of racial and other discrimination.

But Chief Justice John Roberts' majority opinion in the 5-4 decision, Shelby County v. Holder, said Section 2 would remain in place to protect voting rights by allowing litigation after the fact.

"Section 2 is permanent, applies nationwide and is not at issue in this case," he wrote.

Civil-rights groups and voters alleging racial bias have to go to court and prove their case either by showing intentional discrimination in passing a law or that the results of the law fall most heavily on minority groups. But it is more than a little opaque, and the Supreme Court has never considered how it applies to voting restrictions.

The new case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, No. 19-1257, was filed by the Democratic National Committee in 2016 to challenge voting restrictions in Arizona. Arguments are set for Tuesday via telephone, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona case concerns two kinds of voting restrictions. One requires election officials to discard ballots cast at the wrong precinct. The other makes it a crime for campaign workers, community activists and most other people to collect ballots for delivery to polling places, a practice critics call "ballot harvesting." The law makes exceptions for family members, caregivers and election officials.

The battle plays out in a changing state: Joe Biden won Arizona in November, only the second time a Democratic presidential candidate has prevailed since 1948. The election also provided the state with two Democratic senators for the first time since 1952.

Lawyers for civil-rights groups said they hoped the justices would not use the case to chip away at the protections offered by Section 2.

Whether the particular restrictions challenged in the case should survive is in some ways not the central issue. The greater impact will be the test that the increasingly conservative court develops for proving violations of the Voting Rights Act, as new laws are proposed and state legislatures begin redrawing congressional and legislative districts after the 2020 census.

Reacting to Trump's claims of widespread fraud, Republican-led legislatures are racing to enact new laws that cut back on easements to voting implemented in part by the coronavirus pandemic. Even if investigations by Trump's Justice Department and other Republican officials failed to substantiate the charges, they say changes are needed to assure public confidence in election outcomes.

A broad Supreme Court ruling would make it harder to fight those efforts in court, said Myrna Perez, director of the Brennan Center for Justice's voting rights and elections program.

"It would be taking away one of the big tools, in fact, the main tool we have left now, to protect voters against racial discrimination," Perez said.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, said the high court case is about ballot integrity, not discrimination. "This is about protecting the franchise, not disenfranchising anyone," said Brnovich, who will argue the case on Tuesday.

AT ISSUE

The justices will be reviewing an appeals court ruling against a 2016 Arizona law that limits who can return early ballots for another person and against a separate state policy of discarding ballots if a voter goes to the wrong precinct.

Last year, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco, ruled that both Arizona restrictions violated Section 2 because they disproportionately disadvantaged minority-group voters.

In 2016, Black, Hispanic and American Indian voters were about twice as likely to cast ballots in the wrong precinct as were white voters, Judge William A. Fletcher wrote for the majority in the 7-4 decision. Among the reasons for this, he said, were "frequent changes in polling locations; confusing placement of polling locations; and high rates of residential mobility."

Similarly, he wrote, the ban on ballot collectors had an outsize effect on minority voters, who use ballot collection services far more than white voters because they are more likely to be poor, older, homebound or disabled; to lack reliable transportation, child care and mail service; and to need help understanding voting rules.

Fletcher added that "there is no evidence of any fraud in the long history of third-party ballot collection in Arizona."

In dissent, four judges wrote that the state's restrictions were commonplace, supported by common sense and applied neutrally to all voters.

Lawmakers were entitled to try to prevent potential fraud, Judge Diarmuid F. O'Scannlain wrote.

"Given its interest in addressing its valid concerns of voter fraud," he wrote, "Arizona was free to enact prophylactic measures even though no evidence of actual voter fraud was before the legislature."

The appeals court stayed its ruling, and the restrictions were in place for the election in November.

But Brnovich said last year's voting is another reason the justices should side with the state. "I think part of the lesson of 2020 was that when people don't believe that elections have integrity or that their vote is being protected, it will lead to undermining the public's confidence in the system," Brnovich said.

Civil-rights groups said the court should not use this case to make it harder to root out racial discrimination, which "still poses a unique threat to our democracy," as the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund put it in a brief.

Nearly 75 businesses, including PayPal, Levi Strauss and Impossible Foods, joined in a brief urging the court to "fully preserve the Voting Rights Act."

The Justice Department will not be part of Tuesday's arguments, a rarity in a voting rights case.

The Trump administration backed Arizona. The Biden administration, in a somewhat cryptic letter to the court, said last month that it believes "neither Arizona measure violates Section 2's results test," but doesn't like the way its predecessor analyzed the issues.

The suggestion from the new administration could give the court a narrow way to uphold the Arizona provisions without making any significant changes to voting discrimination law.

A decision is expected by early summer.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Barnes of The Washington Post; Mark Sherman of The Associated Press; and Adam Liptak of The New York Times.