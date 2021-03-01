LR Southwest deals with growing pains

Eight years ago, when Marvin Burton moved out of the principal's office and into Little Rock School District's central office, the visions of a new high school were already in his head.

By the end of that year, LRSD had purchased the land that is now the district's $100 million crown jewel, Little Rock Southwest High School.

And even as he sits within the very building he'd envisioned for a decade, Burton, back as a principal at Southwest, still refers to it with a phrase coined famously by Langston Hughes in 1951.

"It's a dream deferred," Burton said. "Our students [in southwest Little Rock] always competed in facilities that were far superior to where they were attending school. ... The dream deferred was not necessarily for me but to give our students a school where they could get a school that is representative of a high-quality education, both on the academic and athletic sides."

Southwest has that. The school boasts several educational academies that draw students not just from its zone but all across Little Rock. It's got a spacious 900-seat cafeteria with plenty of natural lighting and a 1,200-seat auditorium.

On the athletic front, there's a gleaming 2,500-seat arena -- more than capable of hosting future state basketball tournaments -- with the school's unique purple and lime green color scheme running throughout. The track is separate from the football field, surrounding an auxiliary field, and right beside that are four tennis courts, a baseball field and a softball field.

That's all on top of a 4,000-seat football stadium, equipped with luxury boxes and a Jumbotron that Coach Daryl Patton claims to be the second-largest in the state behind only that of Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

It's all there in front of the Gryphons.

But infrastructure alone hasn't made winning an easy task in year one at Southwest.

"Winning is contagious," Patton said. "So is losing."

Patton's football team lost all seven contests in its inaugural season, despite some strong performances down the stretch. Volleyball also went winless, finishing the fall 0-13.

As fall has turned to winter, things have not gotten better for the Gryphons. Boys basketball is 2-16 and the girls are 5-13, with both teams winning just one 6A-Central game.

Results like that are distressing on their face. Those inside Southwest know, however, there's much more to evaluate.

"Our kids saw the big picture," Patton said. "They all understood that we've got great coaches here. They're getting coached as well as anybody. Our coaches care for them and understood that there was love."

That sentiment applies to more than just Patton, who won four Class 7A state titles in a nine-year span at Fayetteville.

Boys basketball Coach Chris Threatt captured boys championships in 2010 and 2015 at Little Rock McClellan -- one of the two schools that merged into Southwest -- and girls basketball Coach Charlie Johnson did the same, once at Little Rock Hall in 1997 and then twice at Little Rock Fair -- the other merging school -- in 2000 and 2003.

Building new, successful, consistent programs at Southwest is a project that those coaches acknowledge will take multiple seasons.

"Games and programs, especially championship-[caliber] and well-rounded teams, are not built in February," Threatt said after a 70-49 loss to 11-time champ Fort Smith Northside last week. "They're built in the summertime. So where it starts off is the weight room, conditioning ... with basic basketball fundamentals, and that's not those kids' jobs. I'm responsible for that."

Covid-19 certainly didn't help the cause. Although Patton was hired in January 2020, he didn't start working until Feb. 1, and the limited workouts he was able to put together -- bouncing back and forth between McClellan and Fair every other day -- were shut down six weeks later.

Restrictions throughout the summer kept Patton's task challenging. He recalls arranging a team Zoom meeting to start the process of installing the playbook, but only two or three kids logged on due to a lack of internet access and technology for many Southwest students.

When the construction on the Gryphons' fieldhouse was complete, they could only walk into the weight room and stare at the setups and bars -- their plates and weights were still in transit. Southwest's uniforms -- everything from jerseys to helmets to pads -- didn't arrive until the day before their lone preseason scrimmage in August.

Smoothing out those early kinks was one thing. Parlaying it into winning is another.

"The kids have not handled [losing] very well," Burton said. "What I mean by that is, they really want to win and they really want to compete. But the level of competition that they had from a 5A perspective is nothing like they are facing on the 7A level. Just getting them to jell and play as a team, that has been a struggle in both football and basketball."

Patton believes that some of his team's struggles will be solved by an increase in numbers next year.

Southwest enrolled 1,900 students this year -- about 200 more than LRSD initially expected, especially given the pandemic. Of those, 625 are freshmen and another 500 are sophomores, with Burton anticipating another 650-675 freshmen at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

With just 300 seniors in this year's graduating class, that influx will put Southwest's enrollment closer to the 2,250 the school was built to teach.

A typical Class 7A championship-caliber football program is usually comprised of at least 150 athletes. By the end of last season, Patton had less than half of that.

Although he started the fall with 95 players, about 25 departed the program during the Gryphons' two-week covid pause that saw more than half of their roster go into quarantine for two weeks.

Southwest is now inching toward 80 players in its offseason program, and its coach hopes he can have 90 or even 100 come preseason camp.

"Whenever we get our kids back in school, you're going to start seeing this take off," Patton said. "Because with us, when our kids are in school, they're at practice. Now we can put one foot in front of the next. When we're virtual, I don't care if it's basketball, baseball, soccer, track, whatever -- the commitment level and attendance level is not where it needs to be.

"The easy thing to do, and I've heard people say it, is if they don't show up, then kick them off. Well, that's kind of cutting your nose off to spite your face. If you do that down to 20 or 25...and you never get out of the rut."

Until then, judging coaches won't be a straightforward task for Burton. But now as principal of a school he's imagined being a part of for 10 years, it's just one more challenge in an already difficult year.

"I'm evaluating them on the ability to take what they have and build a team that is supportive and collaborative with each other," Burton said. "This program will excel. ... In the future, we will be competitive be we have all the pieces in place to make us competitive. That's no longer an excuse."