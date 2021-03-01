FOOTBALL

Broadcaster Irv Cross dies

Longtime cornerback and broadcaster Irv Cross died on Sunday near his Minnesota home the Philadelphia Eagles announced. He was 81. Cross spent nine seasons in the NFL from 1961 to 1969, first with the Eagles after they picked him in the seventh round of the 1961 draft. Cross played his first five seasons with the Eagles before a three-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams starting in 1966. He returned to Philadelphia for his final season in 1969. Cross compiled 22 interceptions and recovered 11 fumbles during his career. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 1964 and 1965. Cross made the jump to CBS Sports in 1971 as an NFL analyst and joined "The NFL Today" pregame show with Brent Musburger, Phyllis George and Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder four year later. Cross was the first Black network sports show anchor, another historic first for the show -- as George was the first woman to do so, too.

FCS rushing record falls

Brian Snead set an FCS record for yards in a quarter when he rushed for three long touchdowns to jumpstart Austin Peay to a 27-20 win on Sunday in Clarksville, Tenn. Snead had touchdown runs of 75, 67 and 44 yards on three carries on the Governors' first three possessions for a 20-0 lead. He had 204 yards on six carries in the first quarter. The previous record was 194 on eight carries by Nevada's Otto Kelly in the third quarter against Idaho on Nov. 12, 1983. Snead, a redshirt sophomore who came into the game with 69 yards on 16 carries and a career long of 19, finished with 227 yards on 23 carries.

GOLF

Sutherland rallies at Tucson

Kevin Sutherland chipped in for the only birdie of the final round on No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic on Sunday in Tucson, Ariz. Sutherland trailed by two to start the day and was down four after Weir birdied the par-5 eighth in blustery conditions at Tucson National. Sutherland cut Weir's lead in half with two birdies in his first three holes to start on the back nine and chipped in from short right of the 183-yard, par-3 16th. Sutherland tapped in on 17 after putting through the fringe on the par 5 and just missed another birdie on the difficult 18th to close out his second victory in his last three PGA Tour Champions starts and fifth overall. He finished at 15 under, two ahead of Weir, three up on Steve Stricker and Scott Parel. Weir had bogeys on two of his final three holes to shoot an even-par 73. The 2003 Masters champion has twice been runner-up on the PGA Tour Champions since turning 50 last year. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 1-under 72 on Sunday and finished at 1-under 218 for the tournament. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished at 9-over 228 for the three-day event.

Grace wins in Puerto Rico

Branden Grace closed eagle-birdie Sunday to win the Puerto Rico Open, an emotional triumph following his father's January death after a month-long fight with the coronavirus. Grace holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-4 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jhonattan Vegas at windy Grand Reserve. The 32-year-old South African player won for the second time on the PGA Tour and 13th worldwide, closing with a 6-under 66 to finish at 19-under 269. Vegas, from Venezuela, birdied the 18th in a 65. Puerto Rican player Rafael Campos and Grayson Murray, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for third at 16 under.

BASEBALL

Royals, Dozier reach deal

The Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier have agreed to a $25 million, four-year contract that includes a fifth-year option, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Sunday. The 29-year-old Dozier has long been considered a cornerstone of the Royals rebuild, especially after a breakthrough 2019 season in which he hit 26 home runs, tied for the American League lead with 10 triples and drove in 84 runs. But he missed the start of last season with covid-19 and wound up hitting just .228 with 6 home runs and 12 RBI in 44 games.

TENNIS

Goffin knocks off top seed

Second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium rallied to beat top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to win the Open Sud de France on Sunday and clinch his fifth career title. Bautista Agut was chasing a 10th career title and first since winning Doha in 2019, but Goffin took control when he broke his opponent in the first game of the deciding set and went on to celebrate his first title since Tokyo in 2017. The 30-year-old Goffin has now beaten Bautista Agut in four consecutive matches and leads him 4-2 overall.