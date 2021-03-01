Sections
Police: Boy, 12, dies after being struck by vehicle in Little Rock

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:03 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 12-year-old boy who was struck Tuesday night while crossing University Avenue near 53rd Street died Sunday, according to Little Rock police.

The boy was walking north on University Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when he crossed the roadway and was struck by a 2017 Honda also traveling north, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

He was brought to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he later died, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 75 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

