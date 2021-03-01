Sections
Man, 23, fatally shot in parking lot of Little Rock grocery store, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:24 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 23-year-old man who was found shot Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a grocery store in Little Rock has died, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at the Kroger, 8415 Markham Street, around 3:50 p.m. found Xavier Crosby of Conway with a gunshot wound, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Crosby told officers he met with someone for an exchange, who shot him and left, a police report states.

An employee heard the shots, came outside and found Crosby on the ground, according to the report. Police said the employee was able to contact the victim’s fiancee, who provided officers with his name.

Crosby was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, though he later died, the release states. The police report state

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information related to the case to contact (501) 371-4636.

