Razorbacks hit No. 1 in multiple college baseball polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the No. 1 team in college baseball, according to at least two polls.

Baseball America and D1Baseball ranked the Razorbacks atop their polls Monday, following a weekend in which Arkansas went undefeated while teams ranked ahead of it struggled.

It is Arkansas' first No. 1 ranking in either poll. Baseball America's poll is one of college baseball's oldest, in its 41st season. The D1Baseball poll has existed since 2015.

The Razorbacks were ranked No. 2 by D1Baseball and No. 6 by Baseball America last week. Ole Miss, which previously held the top spot in both polls, lost a home series to Central Florida over the weekend.

Three of the other four college baseball polls are expected to update later Monday. The USA Today Baseball Coaches poll, which the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette uses as its rankings of record, will not be updated until next Monday.

Arkansas was ranked No. 8 in the preseason coaches poll. The coaches poll is updated weekly after the third week of each season.

The Razorbacks (7-0) are coming off a four-game sweep of Southeast Missouri State at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas won the games by 6-5 in 10 innings Thursday, 7-3 on Friday, 9-3 on Saturday and 11-4 in 5 innings Sunday.

Arkansas is scheduled to host Murray State at 3 p.m. Friday in the first game of a three-game series.