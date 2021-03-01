Rogers' fields of dreams becoming reality

ROGERS -- The competition between Northwest Arkansas high schools is not just relegated to the fields and courts. The race to have the best athletic facilities has become as intense as the games themselves.

And it's not just about football facilities. Multiple new, spacious basketball arenas opened this season from the largest schools down to the middle classifications, and more will be added next year in Fort Smith.

Count Rogers Public Schools as being among the top of the heap thanks to recent upgrades that total nearly $53 million. On-campus all-synthetic turf baseball and softball facilities complete with dressing rooms at both Rogers High and Rogers Heritage headline the upgrades along with a new basketball arena at Rogers High.

Previously both Rogers schools played their home baseball and softball games at the city's Veterans Park.

Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for Rogers Public Schools, said school leaders knew improvements needed to be made and were committed to getting the best they could afford.

"Our board was united in knowing we needed an upgrade in our facilities," Lee said. "You have to be comparable to your competitors ... we don't want to do something halfway and we want to make sure we're getting the best we can with the resources we have and we feel like we've done that.

"I think if you look at our facilities, that we have set the example for other schools to look at and say 'Hey, this is something we can aspire to have someday at our place.' I don't think that's a bad thing."

The upgrades are being financed without a tax increase, Lee said.

As a Mounties alum, Rogers baseball coach Matt Melson admits to a feeling of satisfaction as the baseball season opens today on their own field of dreams.

"We've chased other people around for a while," Melson said of the facilities arms race. "There's a sense of pride to be in the forefront from a facilities standpoint. As a high school baseball coach, I couldn't ask for anything more."

The Rogers basketball teams have been in their new digs since early January. Lady Mounties coach Preston Early, whose team will open play at home Wednesday in the 6A-West Conference tournament, can't help but be impressed with the new Mounties Arena.

Early has been in Rogers long enough to remember the older gym prior to King Arena 22 years ago.

"We shared a locker room with volleyball and doubled up two to a locker," Early said. "The players had to go to the lobby to use the restroom. It's really a blessing to drive up to this place.

"From the playing court to the locker rooms, the coaches offices, training room weight room, it's just incredible how our school district and our community has invested in and given to us."

Early's first office across town was a converted closet and he's spent the last 18 seasons with an office on the opposite side of the building from his players' locker room.

King Arena will continue to be utilized for events, but one key reason for the new arena was to be in a position to host state tournaments. King Arena fell just under the 2,200-seat minimum to host a Class 6A state tournament after the Arkansas Activities Association guidelines changed slightly for the largest classification, according to Keith Kilgore, athletic director for Rogers Public Schools.

The new facility, which doesn't have an official name yet, has larger coach's offices and a meeting room for the entire team to watch game video. He's also able to have more interaction with his players than he did at King Arena since his office was on the opposite side of the building from their locker room.

"It's important to see your kids," Early said. "You don't want them leaving if they're down. There's a place now as a coaching staff we can sit and talk and collaborate. You don't have those opportunities when you're on opposite ends of the building.

"This is our world. A lot of days I spend as many hours in this office and that gym and maybe more as I do at my home."

There are a few all-synthetic turf high school baseball and softball facilities in Arkansas, but ones that have dressing rooms and coach's offices make the four Rogers facilities unique.

Both Melson and Heritage softball coach Rodney Bowen said the new facilities are superior to many at the collegiate level.

"It has a minor league or D-1 feel to it," Melson said. "In theory, kids could spend the day here. There's an area where we could run a study hall if we needed to.

"I can see it as a place kids will want to gravitate to naturally and that's just a great thing to me."

Bowen is in his second season as the softball coach at Heritage. He's spent most of his 20-year coaching career in Oklahoma, but said he can't recall seeing a facility any better than the one his Lady War Eagles call home now.

"My daughter played Division I softball at Tulsa," Bowen said. "I've been to every stadium in Oklahoma and this is as good as I've ever seen. It's a great tribute to the community."

Having the synthetic turf also means less time working on field maintenance, Bowen said. Even the "dirt" is synthetic turf that is the color of real dirt.

"I've never been in that situation before," Bowen said. "There's no telling how much time we spent raking and working on the field. Now that time can be put into development."

Keeping kids on campus

The Rogers and Heritage baseball and softball teams had utilized Veterans Park since 2010 in a partnership with the city of Rogers. It hosted multiple state tournaments, but Melson said practice time was often lost transporting players back and forth across town.

Having a facility on campus will allow players to utilize the field and hitting cages year-round, Melson said.

"The city has been great to accommodate us over the years," Melson said. "But 40 teenage boys in cars is just not ideal," Melson said. "It's really cool to see the school in the background. That's something I've never experienced in all my years. Not to mention 12-month access is a big deal as well."

The new arena at Rogers High also includes practice rooms for wrestling as well as cheer and dance and in an auxiliary gym at Heritage. The wrestling teams had been forced to find other places off-campus to practice for the past several years.

"That's huge for those athletes," Lee said. "They have a home now. It's not someone else's, it's their home and that's important."

The athletic upgrades were not just limited to the high schools. All-weather tracks were built at the middle schools and air conditioning units are being installed at the middle school gyms at Elmwood and Oakdale.

Kilgore is excited to see the dream of these improvements become reality.

"What I'm happy for Rogers Public Schools is when you drive by and see those facilities, not only baseball and softball, but you go to Rogers Arena, you go to some of the other facilities that's been around a while and our facilities they don't take a backseat to anyone."