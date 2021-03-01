SEC showdown goes Aggies' way

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The third-ranked Texas A&M Aggies have insisted all year that they should be considered one of the nation's best teams.

When given the chance to shine against another top-5 team on Sunday, they proved it.

"We needed to win this game to solidify who were were and what we've earned," Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair said.

Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N'dea Jones added 16 to lead Texas A&M to a 65-57 win over fifth-ranked South Carolina to give the Aggies their first regular-season SEC title.

Jones said they had a team meeting before the season to set their goals and make sure everyone knew how important being vigilant about coronavirus protocols would be to their season.

"We knew that we could win it," she said. "We just needed to follow protocols and stay with it and we could be here."

It's the 10th consecutive victory for the Aggies and their ninth win over a ranked opponent this season, which leads the nation. Texas A&M (22-1, 13-1 SEC) snapped a seven-game skid against South Carolina and finished the season 13-0 at home after playing in front of a season-high 2,700 on Sunday.

"We're the two best teams in the SEC and we had to prove it night in and night out," Blair said. "Now it's up to both of us to throw this season away and start all over at the SEC tournament and the NCAA Tournament."

The Gamecocks trailed by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter but cut the lead to 3 on a three-pointer by Aliyah Boston with about three minutes to go.

Wilson pushed Texas A&M's lead to 62-57 on a basket with less than 90 seconds remaining and Kayla Wells added two free throws with 12 seconds left to secure the victory.

"It's not always pretty but we find a way... we just keep having each other's backs," Wilson said.

The Aggies outscored South Carolina (19-4, 14-2) 19-8 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead before the Gamecocks get back in it late.

Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke had 15 points each for the Gamecocks, who won both the SEC regular-season and conference tournament titles last season.

"We're expected to win championships and this was within our reach, but we just ran out of gas," Coach Dawn Staley said. "We just didn't have enough in the tank."

Texas A&M led by 14 early in the fourth before South Carolina used a 9-0 run, with the first seven points from Cooke, to get within 56-51 with about 5 ½ minutes remaining.

The Aggies added one free throw before Henderson's three-pointer cut the lead to 57-54 with five minutes to go.

Texas A&M was up by 1 at halftime and scored the first 10 points of the second half to make it 45-34 with about four minutes left in the third. Jordan Nixon started that run with a jump shot and capped it with a three-pointer.

In other women's Top 25 games Sunday, Elissa Cunane had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jada Boyd added 16 points and No. 2 North Carolina State held off host Syracuse 68-61 for its fifth consecutive win. The Wolfpack (17-2, 12-2 ACC) have won their last four games against the Orange and handed Syracuse (12-7, 9-7) its first loss of the season in the Carrier Dome. ... Kiana Williams scored 12 points in her final home game and defensive stopper fifth-year senior Anna Wilson added three steals playing for the final time on The Farm, and No. 4 Stanford used a big second half to beat California 72-33 to close out the regular season. Hannah Jump added 14 points with four three-pointers for Stanford (22-2, 19-2 Pac-12), which won its 11th consecutive game since a rare two-game skid in January. Freshman leading scorer Dalayah Daniels had 11 points and seven rebounds for Cal (1-15, 1-12). ... Dana Evans and No. 6 Louisville took care of business quickly and wrapped up their fourth consecutive regular-season ACC title with a 78-61 victory at mistake-prone Notre Dame. Evans, a senior point guard and the reigning ACC Player of the Year, had 26 points and five assists for Coach Jeff Walz's Cardinals (21-2, 14-2 ACC). ... Mimi Collins had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 8 Maryland beat Northwestern 62-50 in Evanston, Ill., clinching a share of its third consecutive Big Ten regular-season title. The Terrapins (19-2, 15-1 Big Ten) can win an outright Big Ten championship with either a win at Michigan on Thursday or an Indiana loss to Iowa on Wednesday. Veronica Burton scored 15 points and Lindsey Pulliam added 13 for Northwestern (13-6, 11-6). ... Taya Hanson scored 19 points, including hitting five three-pointers, and Jaddan Simmons added 15 points to lead Arizona State to a 66-64 overtime victory over No. 9 Arizona in Tempe, Ariz. Maggie Besselink had seven points and 13 rebounds for the Sun Devils (11-9, 6-9). Aari McDonald scored 30 points and Bendu Yeaney had 14 points for the Wildcats (15-4, 13-4). ... Aleah Goodman scored 20 points as a deep and balanced Oregon State offense knocked off No. 14 Oregon 88-77 in the annual rivalry game in Eugene, Ore. The game was a regular-season finale for both teams, who await seeding into the conference tournament March 3-7 in Las Vegas. Goodman scored on breakaways,on stepbacks and added a pair of three-pointers for good measure. Sasha Goforth (Fayetteville) added 17 points for Oregon State (9-6, 7-6 Pac-12), making 9 of 9 free throws. ... Jenna Staiti scored 30 points, Maya Caldwell added 27, both career highs, and No. 17 Georgia pulled away from Florida for a 95-80 win in Gainesville, Fla. Combined with No. 19 Kentucky's loss to Ole Miss, Georgia secured a top-four seed and a double-bye in next week's SEC tournament. Morrison scored 14 points, Mikayla Coombs 11 and Gabby Connally 10 for Georgia (18-5, 10-5). ... Shakira Austin had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Mississippi upended No. 19 Kentucky for the second time this season, winning 73-69 in Lexington, Ky. Two subpar offensive performances against the Rebels, who won just four conference games, dropped the Wildcats to the fifth-seed -- with only one bye -- for the SEC tournament next week. Donnetta Johnson scored 14 points for Ole Miss (10-10, 4-10 SEC). Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds for Kentucky (16-10, 9-6). ... Rennia Davis scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 20 Tennessee rolled to an 88-54 win over Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., clinching the third-seed in the SEC tournament. Fellow senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah added a career-high 19 points for the Lady Vols (15-6, 9-4). Alaina Rice scored 11 points and Unique Thompson and Alycia Reese 10 each for the Tigers (5-18, 0-15). ... Tyia Singleton and Tekia Mack led a fourth-quarter rally as No. 25 Rutgers overcame Penn State for a 60-55 win in University Park, Pa. Singleton had a pair of baskets and Mack two three-pointers in a 10-0 run that gave Rutgers (12-3, 8-3 Big Ten) a 52-45 lead with four minutes remaining. The Lady Lions (9-12, 6-11) got within three on Shay Hagans' three-pointer with 19 seconds to go but then had to foul twice to get Arella Guirantes to the line with 5.4 left. Guirantes made the first free throw and missed the second but Singleton got the offensive rebound. ... Jasmine Franklin (Fayetteville) scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds off the bench and No. 23 Missouri State fought off a sluggish start to beat Loyola Chicago 59-45 in Springfield, Mo. Franklin came off a career-high 25 points set in a win against the Ramblers on Saturday. The Bears (18-2, 14-0 Missouri Valley) extended their win streak to 17 in a row in conference and 14 overall, the eighth-best overall streak in school history. Loyola Chicago (10-10, 8-8) took advantage of the fact the Bears missed 12 of their first 15 shots and led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

In another SEC game, Shug Dickson scored 16 points and Aijha Blackwell added 12 points to go along with 14 rebounds as Missouri defeated Mississippi State 77-57 in Starkville, Miss. Hayley Frank scored 14 for Missouri (9-10, 5-9). Myah Taylor led Mississippi State (10-8, 5-7) with 11 points.

South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) shoots over Texas A&M guard Jordan Nixon (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) attempts to knock the ball away from Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) looks to pass against Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson (40) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones (31) fights for a rebound against South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson (2) drives the lane against South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)