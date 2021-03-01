BASKETBALL

UALR, ASU tournament games set

The Sun Belt Conference released its official schedule and bracket for its 2020-21 conference basketball tournaments Sunday, featuring overlapping women's first-round games for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University.

The UALR women, who enter the tournament in Pensacola, Fla., as the West Division's No. 3 seed, are set to tip off against East Division No. 6 seed Coastal Carolina (3-14, 0-13 Sun Belt) at 1:30 p.m. Central on Friday in the Pensacola Bay Center, followed shortly by the West No. 5 seed Red Wolves, who face East No. 4 seed South Alabama (12-12-9-9) at 2 p.m. Central at nearby Pensacola State College.

With a first-round win, UALR (13-10, 9-7) would move on to play East No. 2 Georgia State at 2 p.m. in Saturday's quarterfinal round. The Red Wolves (9-11, 4-10), who have lost 10 consecutive games, can advance to a second-round meeting against West Division champion Louisiana-Lafayette (14-5, 13-1) at 3:20 p.m. Saturday with a victory over South Alabama.

The Arkansas State University and University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball teams will both play at Pensacola State College on Friday night.

The West Division No. 4 seed Red Wolves will open the action at 5 p.m. Central against East Division No. 5 seed Georgia Southern (13-12, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Pensacola State College. UALR, the West Division's No. 5 seed, is set to follow at 7:30 p.m. in a meeting with East No. 4 seed Appalachian State (13-11, 7-8), also at Pensacola State College.

With a victory Friday, ASU (10-12-7-8) would meet East Division champion Georgia State in Round 2 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans (11-14, 7-11) can secure a 8 p.m. Saturday matchup against West Division champion Texas State with a victory Friday. UALR is 0-4 against the Bobcats (18-6, 12-3) in 2020-21.

BASEBALL

UCA loses at Missouri State

The University of Central Arkansas (1-2) had four hits in a 12-2 loss at Missouri State (4-1) on Sunday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Benny Ayala led the Bears, going 2 for 4 with a RBI single. Christian Brasher had a double and scored a run.

UAPB falls at Jackson State

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff lost 17-11 at Jackson State on Sunday at Braddy Field in Jackson, Miss.

Declaudio Irvin went 2 for 5 with two RBI to lead the Golden Lions.

SOCCER

Razorbacks lose at home

The No. 7 University of Arkansas women's soccer team (10-3) lost 3-1 to Saint Louis on Sunday at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Saint Louis led 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 three minutes into the second half before Parker Goins scored for the Razorbacks in the 56th minute to cut the lead to 2-1. But Saint Louis made it 3-1 in the 89th minute.

UALR drops spring debut

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock lost 3-0 at No. 12 Oklahoma State in its first match of the spring Sunday in Stillwater, Okla.

Saskia Wagner made four saves for the Trojans.

TENNIS

Arkansas loses to Memphis

The University of Arkansas lost 5-2 to Memphis on Sunday in Fayetteville.

Adrien Burdet and Maxim Verboven earned singles victories for the Razorbacks.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services