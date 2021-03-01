Sections
Time changed for Game 2 of Arkansas-Murray State

by Matt Jones | Today at 12:17 p.m.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is shown during a game against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The start time for Arkansas' scheduled home game against Murray State on Saturday has been moved up by one hour.

The Razorbacks and Racers are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Saturday to avoid conflict with a scheduled men's basketball game on campus at 4 p.m. that day between Arkansas and Texas A&M. The baseball game will be shown on SEC Network-Plus.

Arkansas (7-0) is scheduled to open the series against Murray State (4-3) at 3 p.m. Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium. Sunday's finale is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

