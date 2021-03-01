Sections
Troopers: Newport man killed after vehicle crossed centerline

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:56 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Newport man was killed in a crash in Independence County on Saturday afternoon after his pickup crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, troopers said.

Anthony Q. Knuckles, 25, was driving north on Arkansas 25 around 12:50 p.m. when his 1999 Ford Ranger crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Peterbilt heading south, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.

On Friday, a 24-year-old man died after being struck the previous day by a motorcycle in Fort Smith, a separate preliminary report states.

Police said Jonathan James Slaughter of Fort Smith stepped into the street in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and was stuck by a westbound 2004 Honda VTX.

Slaughter was transported to Baptist Hospital Fort Smith, where he was pronounced dead on Friday, the report states. The Honda’s driver, a 43-year-old Fort Smith man, was also injured as a result of the crash, according to police.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 76 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

