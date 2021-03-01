U.N.: 16 million Yemenis facing hunger

CAIRO -- A United Nations humanitarian agency on Sunday warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with already some half a million people in the war-torn country living in famine-like conditions.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the risk of large-scale famine in the Arab world's poorest country "has never been more acute," adding that the years-long conflict, economic decline and institutional collapse created enormous humanitarian needs in all sectors.

The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will appeal for $3.85 billion in relief aid for Yemen this year.

The response to the U.N. appeal is unlikely to meet expectations, given that the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating consequences hit economies around the globe.

Yemen's war started in 2014 when the Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north. The Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

15 migrants drown in capsizing off Libya

CAIRO -- At least 15 Africans drowned when their boat capsized Sunday off Libya, a U.N. spokeswoman said, the second shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe in just over a week.

Safa Msehli, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said the dead were on a rubber boat carrying at least 110 migrants, who embarked from the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya on Friday.

The boat started to sink early Sunday and the Libyan coast guard managed to rescue at least 95 migrants, including six women and two children, she said.

Msehli said many of the survivors suffered from burns from engine fuel and hypothermia, with some taken to hospitals.

Sunday's shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route. At least 41 migrants were reported dead last week, part of a group of some 120 migrants on a dinghy that left the North African country on Feb. 18.

The humanitarian group Sea-Watch said its rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3 in the central Mediterranean had 363 rescued migrants aboard, from five distinct operations starting on Friday.

Libya has become the major transit point for African and Arab migrants hoping to reach Europe since the North African country plunged into civil war after a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Syrians mobilize against Israeli strike

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syrian air defenses were activated in the capital Damascus and its southern suburbs Sunday night to repel an Israeli missile attack, state media reported. There was no word on casualties.

State TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down before reaching their targets near Damascus.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

The attack comes after the United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq last monththat killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

Pakistani gunmen kill cleric, 2 others

ISLAMABAD -- A trio of gunmen shot and killed a religious cleric, his teenage son and a student on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, police said, amid a rise in militant attacks.

Police officer Shahzad Khan said the killing took place in the Bhara Kahu neighborhood when Mufti Ikramur Rehman was heading toward his car with his 13-year-old son and a seminary student late Saturday night.

He said three assailants fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The cleric, his son and the student received multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Khan said an investigation was underway.

Ikramur Rehman was affiliated with the party of firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads an 11-party opposition alliance to topple the government.

Militant violence in Pakistan is on the rise. Last week, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women's rights were gunned down in a Pakistan border region. A Twitter death threat against Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attracted an avalanche of trolls. A couple of men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police check-post not far from the Afghan border killing a young police constable.

In recent weeks, at least a dozen military and paramilitary men have been killed in ambushes, attacks and operations against militant hideouts.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports