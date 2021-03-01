West Arkansas deputy shoots, kills Franklin County man

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man with a baseball bat who reportedly charged toward the deputy after 1 a.m. Monday, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

The deputy arrived around 1 a.m. at 522 Adams Road, west of Ozark, to investigate a burglary in progress. The resident had reported that a window had been broken and a person was attempting to enter. A car window outside the home had also been shattered, according to the news release.

The deputy found Adam Cunningham, 46, of Franklin County walking in the driveway and holding the bat. The deputy ordered Cunningham to drop the bat. Cunningham refused the order, according to the news release, and he began to move toward the deputy, who then shot Cunningham.

The sheriff’s deputy was not injured, and the deputy was not named in the state police statement.

Cunningham’s body and evidence collected from the scene was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death, according the news release.

State police are investigating the incident.