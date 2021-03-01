Sections
Woman dies Tuesday after Fort Smith fire

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:15 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A woman died Tuesday, one day after a fire in her kitchen, according to Marshal Ethan Millard of the Fire Department.

Millard identified the woman as Ann Brambl, 76. She died at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville from smoke inhalation, he said.

Material falling onto one of the burners on Brambl's stovetop, which she was using to heat her house, caused the fire, Millard said. A firefighter injured in the fire was treated and released Monday.

Fire crews responded to a call at 3408 S. 96th St. at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Millard said. They found Brambl inside.

Fort Smith emergency medical personnel took Brambl to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. Mercy transferred her to Washington Regional. Fire crews determined Brambl was alone in the home.

