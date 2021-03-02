Sections
Boy, 12, dies after being hit by vehicle

by Jack Mitchell | Today at 4:01 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 12-year-old boy who was struck Feb. 23 while crossing University Avenue near 53rd Street died Sunday, according to Little Rock police and an Arkansas State Police report released Monday.

The boy was walking north on University Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when he crossed the roadway and was struck by a 2017 Honda also traveling north, according to a preliminary crash report from the state police.

He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he later died, according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards.

State police troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

A 25-year-old Newport man died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 25 in Independence County, according to a state police report.

Anthony Q. Knuckles was driving north on the highway at approximately 12:53 p.m. when his 1999 Ford Ranger crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, the report said.

