Franklin County deputy describes fatal shot as defense

A Franklin County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man wielding a baseball bat who charged toward the deputy early Monday, according to Arkansas State Police.

The deputy arrived at 522 Adams Road west of Ozark about 1 a.m. to investigate a burglary in progress, authorities said. The resident had reported a busted window and an intruder attempting to enter. A car window outside the home had also been shattered, according to a state police news release.

The deputy found Adam Cunningham, 46, of Franklin County walking in the driveway with a bat. The deputy ordered him to drop the bat, but Cunningham instead began moving toward the deputy, who then shot him, according to the news release.

The deputy was not injured, and the sheriff's office declined to identify the deputy Monday.

Cunningham's body and evidence collected from the scene were taken to the state Crime Laboratory. The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

State police detectives are investigating the incident and will prepare a file for the Franklin County prosecutor, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.