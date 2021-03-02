ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Cherry Blossom Fest beckoning spring seekers to Spa City

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Small Works

The 2021 Small Works on Paper touring visual arts exhibition showcasing the work of Arkansas artists, goes on display at at 10 a.m. today in the Visitor’s Center Temporary Exhibit Gallery of the Delta Cultural Center, 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. It’ll remain up through March 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. The gallery will follow covid-19 safety protocols. For more information, call (501) 324-9767 or email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Poetry Out Loud

The Arkansas Arts Council, in partnership with the Department of Arkansas Heritage, will hold Arkansas Poetry Out Loud, a statewide poetry recitation competition, virtually via Zoom, starting at 9 a.m. March 13.

High school students who have won poetry competitions through their schools or educational groups will compete for the state title. The Arkansas champion can compete at the national level this spring for $20,000 in prize money.

Public “admission” to the virtual event is free. Register at: tinyurl.com/k6m8zr87 or through Facebook. For more information, email Drekkia.Morning@Arkansas.gov or visit tinyurl.com/37jtrep9.

Summertime ballet

Ballet Arkansas is offering in-person summer programs for dancers of all ages and abilities in small classes with members of the company as instructors and covid-19 precautions in place.

There’s a $100 deposit for each session except the College Dance Intensive due upon registration, which starts March 13; remainder of tuition is due April 30. Details and registration are available or pending at balletarkansas.org/education.

The lineup (except as noted, sessions are at Ballet Arkansas’ studio, 520 Main St., Little Rock):

◼️ Story Time Dance Camp, 9-11 a.m. June 7-11, ages 4-6, dance classes and storytelling centered on fairy tales, fables and classical ballets, including “Sleeping Beauty” and “Swan Lake.” $150.

◼️ Junior Intensive, 9 a.m.-noon June 14-18, ages 7-9, $225.

◼️ Summer Intensive Boot Camp, in partnership with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock theater arts department, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 12-16, ages 10-21, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Center for the Performing Arts, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. $350.

◼️ Summer Intensive, in partnership with the UALR theater arts department, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 19-31, ages 10-21, UALR Center for the Performing Arts. $750.

◼️ College Dance Intensive, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 7, college-aged, $40 at registration.

Call (501) 223-5150 or email education@balletarkansas.org.

T2 schedule

Fayetteville-based TheatreSquared has squared away the rest of its 2021 season, offering mostly hybrid productions — in-person and streaming — through December.

The lineup (except as noted, in-person shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville; access to streaming shows will be from noon each day to noon the following day):

◼️ March 17-April 25: “Murder for Two,” music by Joe Kenosian, book and lyrics by Kellen Blair, encore production, streaming only.

◼️ April 28-June 13: “At the Wedding” by Bryna Turner, hybrid.

◼️ May 26-June 20: “My Father’s War” by Robert Ford, hybrid.

◼️ June 23-July 18: “Matilda: The Musical,” music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, adapted by Dennis Kelly from the book by Roald Dahl, in-person only, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

◼️ Aug. 4-29: “American Mariachi” by Jose Cruz Gonzalez, hybrid.

◼️ Sept. 22-Oct. 24: “Designing Women” by Linda Bloodworth Thomason (world premiere), hybrid.

◼️ Nov. 17-Dec. 12: “Violet,” music by Jeanine Tesori, libretto by Brian Crawley, hybrid.

◼️ Dec. 1-26: “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford from the story by Charles Dickens.

Streaming tickets start at $25; in-person tickets are $20-$55. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit Theatre2.org.

Spa City festival

The Hot Springs National Park Sister City Foundation is hosting the fourth annual Cherry Blossom Festival from 1-4 p.m. March 21 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 124 Convention Center Blvd. The festival will feature a taiko percussion performance, cultural items from Japan and a series of projections that will enable visitors to “feel as if [they] are traveling to the other side of the world,” according to a news release. Admission is free; order timed-admission tickets in advance at hotspringscherryblossom.ticketleap.com to help keep the event covid-19-safe. Donations and sponsorships benefit the Sister City Student Scholarship Fund. An online auction starts two weeks before the event and concludes March 21.