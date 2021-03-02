Follow live: No. 12 Arkansas at South Carolina

3:54, 1H — Razorbacks carry a 38-25 lead into the final media timeout of the half. Moses Moody and Desi Sills have combined for 29 points. Justin Smith, JD Notae and Connor Vanover each have three points. Razorbacks are 9 of 16 from three. South Carolina is 9 of 34 shooting.

4:58, 1H — Moses Moody is having himself a big-time game. He knocks down a three-pointer and is up to 17 points. Moody has opened the game 7 of 10 from the floor. Razorbacks lead by 11.

6:14, 1H — Desi Sills with two more three-pointers to push him to 4 of 4 from deep. He has 12 points tonight, his most in a game since Jan. 20 agains Auburn. He had not hit four threes in a game since the SEC opener on Dec. 30. What a lift he has given the Razorbacks on the road. Arkansas leads 33-25.

7:49, 1H — Razorbacks lead 26-20. South Carolina cannot buy a bucket. The Gamecocks have yet to hit back-to-back shots in this game. They are 7 of 24 from the floor. Arkansas is 10 of 20, including 6 of 12 from three. Moses Moody has 14 points and Desi Sills has six to lead the Razorbacks. JD Notae has handed out three assists and Justin Smith two. Jalyn McCreary has a team-high six points for South Carolina.

9:38, 1H — Desi Sills has hit two threes in a game for the first time since Jan. 13 at LSU. Moses Moody follows with another three of his own. Razorbacks up 26-18. Moody has 14 points.

10:39, 1H — Justin Smith drove the right side of the lane and found Connor Vanover for three in the right corner. Razorbacks up 20-16. Arkansas has hit 4 of 9 from deep so far. Moses Moody's called three-pointer earlier has been changed to a two. South Carolina is 5 of 18 from the floor.

12:04, 1H — After Moses Moody hit another three-ball (his foot was actually on the three-point line), Desi Sills got in on the fun, hitting one from the left wing. Arkansas leads 18-14.

13:15, 1H — Moses Moody hits a three-pointer on the left win in transition assisted by JD Notae. Arkansas, though, allowed Tre Hannibal to offensive rebound and put back a missed three from the top of the key. He was fouled, too, and hit the free throw. SC up 13-12.

14:00, 1H — Moses Moody hit a midrange jumper after a scramble situation to give Arkansas a one-point lead, but he gave up a shot in the lane on the other end. Gamecocks back up 10-9.

14:31, 1H — Jermaine Couisnard has hit three of four free throws to give the Gamecocks an 8-7 lead. Jalen Tate and Moses Moody were tagged with the fouls.

15:14, 1H — JD Notae adds a three-pointer from the left corner off a Moses Moody find. Moody then grabs a tough rebound on the other end. Guard rebounding is going to be big tonight. Moody has accounted for all of Arkansas' points as it leads 7-5 at the first media timeout.

16:40, 1H — Moses Moody answered a midrange jumper from Keyshawn Bryant with one of his own just inside the foul line. Moody has all four points for the Razorbacks to this point.

17:18, 1H — Three blocks for Connor Vanover in the first three minutes. Great defensive start for him. His long block streak continues. He now has at least one in 10 straight games.

18:35, 1H — South Carolina buries a three-pointer off an Arkansas turnover. Gamecocks turn teams over at a really high rate. The Razorbacks have to be tougher with the ball. South Carolina leads 3-2.

19:18, 1H — Connor Vanover blocked a shot on the Gamecocks’ first possession then Moses Moody added a score off the bounce on Arkansas’.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

Arkansas will be without freshman forward Jaylin Williams tonight, Eric Musselman said on the Razorbacks' pre-game radio show.

This group has started each game since the beginning of February. It has allowed 0.88 points per possession over 103 defensive possessions together, and scored at a 1.03 PPP clip.

Moody was named SEC freshman of the week on Monday for his play vs. Alabama and LSU. He made 27 of 33 free throws in the two games, but he was 6 of 26 from the floor. Moody made 6 of 24 shots in the lane last month and 3 of 18 two-point shots outside the lane.

Smith is averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last four games and is playing his best basketball. He led Arkansas in scores at the rim last month with 28. He was 32 of 45 on attempts in the lane. Davis was second on the team in that span with 19 lane scores – 16 at the rim.

Vanover finished February 5 of 10 from three-point range on the left and right wings. He was 2 of 10 in January.

South Carolina's starters: TJ Moss (6-4), AJ Lawson (6-6), Justin Minaya (6-6), Keyshawn Bryant (6-6) and Tre-Vaughn Minott (6-9).

The Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10 SEC) play at the sixth-fastest tempo in the country, averaging a shade under 75 possessions per game. This one could be very up and down pace-wise, and I think Arkansas is OK with that.

Lawson, who averaged 17.4 points per game, leads South Carolina in three-pointers made in SEC games with 45 on 122 attempts. Jermaine Couisnard is second with 18 on 63 tries and adds 10.2 points per outing. Minaya grabs a team-high 6.8 rebounds per night.

In conference games, has turned opponents over on 22.6% of their possessions, which ranks first in the league. However, South Carolina puts teams on the free throw line a lot. Opposing teams have shot more than four free throws for every 10 field goals attempted.

Offensively, the Gamecocks are 12th in the SEC in offensive efficiency and ninth on the defensive end. They also rank 10th or worse in two-point and three-point percentage on both ends.