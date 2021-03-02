Happy birthday (Mar. 2): With stars in your eyes, you will dive into a new venture. Moving forward will be a glide for the first three months. Absorb all you can and apply it as you go. You probably won’t feel completely ready to take on the greater responsibilities coming your way in June, but agree anyway. Destiny favors you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you establish a boundary, you expect it to be tested, but certainly not every time. If you have to keep asserting yourself, consider that it might be easier to leave and try again elsewhere.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Any effort to acquire or cling to things will be tempered by this wisdom: All is temporary. Accepting the fleeting nature of ownership is to make room for happiness with the things, people and time you have.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You know better than to get too comfortable in your own opinion. You strive to give your ideas the sort of rigorous inquiry that would bring about truth and reason. The guidance of others helps, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sure, you need limits, but this is a time to set them far out there — so far that you can’t even see them from where you’re standing. Truly, you can trust yourself, so stretch; dare; and run.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’re able to see bigger. So instead of doing what is necessary to get through the situation, get by or get the grade, you’ll do what’s necessary to be the person you want to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If this day wore perfume, it would be called “Evanescent.” When the action goes down, you get the overriding sense that it’s special, singular and observable but for the briefest moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Things will be theatrically presented, so don’t believe for a second that the transformations you see have occurred overnight. Productive change comes about very slowly. (You’re in one right now, in fact, and you only need to keep going.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): To wish without commitment is to engage in an entertaining distraction that pushes your dream further away from you. Instead, wish with intent, determination and follow-through.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’re fascinated by the way a person conducts business — restrained, disciplined and focused strictly on what matters. What you don’t fully realize is that you have those same qualities you so admire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not all promises come with the words “I promise,” and the ones that do are as suspect as people who say, “Trust me.” But if you understand who a person is, you’ll be able to accurately predict what the person will do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have a humor about you and a deep interest in the thoughts and lives of others — two qualities that attract the best and brightest to you. You’re headed for truly delightful interactions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Behavior is a universal language — a communication that can be trusted over any word ever uttered. You will concentrate your efforts on the actions that define you.

SPLIT MOON DAY

Never is a split moon day more fun than on the lunar cusp of Libra and Scorpio. In a romantic context, it signals the journey between the “friend zone” and the “tunnel of love.” Beyond relationships, the omen can pertain to other pursuits, such as the moment a job becomes a career or an interest becomes an obsession.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Women are underrepresented in astrology, yes? I mean, it seems like all the planets except Venus are dudes. Thoughts?”

A: You make an excellent point. The astrological mythology was created in Greco-Roman society, a patriarchy in which women could not vote and did not have the right to own property. In fact, they were property themselves in that they were the ward of their father or husband and, socially, could not ever achieve the status of fully autonomous beings. Since women were not typically formally educated the way men were, the mythology was written by men for men. And while we’re on the subject, something that always confused me was the attribution of gendered energies to planets, which typically goes like this:

Sun: neutral

Moon: feminine

Mercury: masculine

Venus: feminine

Mars: masculine

Jupiter: neutral

Saturn: masculine

Uranus: feminine

Neptune: feminine

Pluto: feminine

This coincides with mythology not at all, since the sun, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune are all characterized by extremely masculine gods. More on this tomorrow.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Daniel Craig was born when the moon and Mars were in Aries, the sign of action. Neptune and the sun in soulful water placements suggest that, like James Bond, Craig often succeeds on instinct and intuition. The release date for “No Time to Die,” the 25th installment of the James Bond film franchise, has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its day will finally come this year.