• John Shallerhorn, 35, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer who was working security at a high school basketball game in New Orleans when Shallerhorn refused to submit to covid-19 protocols to enter the gym, including a temperature check and wearing a mask, officials said.

• J. Michael Durnil, who has spent his career leading nonprofit, educational and media organizations before being named director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the first director with no history in the competition, noted that he has a form of dyslexia and that spelling was a childhood struggle.

• Chandra Moore, 55, wanted in the fatal shootings in Cincinnati of his estranged wife and two men, was critically wounded in a shootout with police while being taken into custody at a motel near downtown Detroit, authorities said.

• George Roberts of Gulfport, Miss., a World War II veteran noted for his volunteer work with a variety of civic groups, turned 100 and was treated to a drive-by celebration by well-wishers who delivered birthday greetings and gifts.

• Ajith Rohana, a spokesman for police in Delgoda, Sri Lanka, said two women, including the victim's mother, were arrested in the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual the two suspects believed would drive away an evil spirit that was possessing her.

• Dominic Yocco, 21, of Florissant, Mo., already jailed on sex-crime charges, was indicted on 28 new sexual-abuse charges, including rape and molestation, involving at least 10 victims over a 21-month period, prosecutors said.

• Annie Kinler Matherne, a spokeswoman for the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, said Reese, a 12-year-old Sumatran orangutan, is "cuddling and being very attentive" to her infant, the second of the endangered species to be born in two years at the zoo.

• Kathy Smith, the former city court clerk in Houston, Miss., surrendered to face embezzlement charges after she was accused of taking nearly $67,000 in cash and money orders that people submitted to pay fines, the state auditor said.

• Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist who directs Texas Tech University's climate center and is a frequent media commentator on climate issues, is joining the Nature Conservancy as its next chief scientist, the organization announced.