Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna names top 10

Fayetteville junior receiver Isaiah Sategna has narrowed his list of potential schools.

Sategna, 5-11, 170 pounds, revealed Arkansas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Southern Cal, Baylor, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina as his top 10 schools.

He recorded 41 catches for 814 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior. Sategna is also one of the top track and field prospects in the nation.

Sategna, who was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year in track as a freshman, is MileSplit's No. 4 prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

He recorded bests of 10.8 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.93 in the 200 and 49.93 in the 400.



He also had bests of 14.61 seconds in the 110 hurdles and 37.67 in the 300 hurdles.

Sategna, whose father is Arkansas track assistant Mario Sategna, set a state indoor record in the long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 1 1/2 inches.