Jacksonville police search for missing woman

Jacksonville police are searching for a man they believe kidnapped his estranged wife early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to 209 Northeastern Ave. around 5:20 a.m. for a report of a kidnapping, according to a news release from Jacksonville police.

The woman, 27-year-old Shakayal Jones, is believed to have been taken from her home by her estranged husband, Shannon Deshawn Jones Jr., who may be armed, police said.

Shakayal Jones was last seen wearing an unknown colored T-shirt, no pants and no shoes, police said.

Shannon Jones was described as a 31-year-old Black man who stood about 5 foot 9, weighed around 205 pounds, and had a medium build with brown eyes and black hair.

The last known vehicle is a 2018 dark blue Toyota Corolla, license plate 351 ZEX, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (501) 982-3191.

The investigation is ongoing.