Little Rock police officer faces theft charges

A Little Rock police officer is facing charges of felony theft of property after a November incident in which a woman reported her purse stolen, according to a Little Rock police new release.

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office determined Marcus Getter will be charged in connection with the crime and he has been placed on administrative leave, the release said.

A woman on Nov. 12 told the bartender at Bar Louie on 11525 Cantrell Road that her purse containing $1,600 had been stolen, and the manager recognized the man seen on security taking the purse as a regular of the bar, according to the release.

Officers came back on Nov. 14 to meet with the manager where they recognized the man to be Getter, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, the release said.