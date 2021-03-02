Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police investigating death of man shot outside grocery

by Jack Mitchell | Today at 7:18 a.m.
File photo

A 23-year-old man who was found shot Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a grocery store in Little Rock has died, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at the Kroger, 8415 W. Markham St., around 3:50 p.m. found Xavier Crosby of Conway with a gunshot wound, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Crosby told officers he met with someone for an exchange. That person shot him and left, a police report states.

An employee heard the shots, came outside and found Crosby on the ground, according to the report. Police said the employee was able to contact the victim's fiancee, who provided officers with his name.

Crosby was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, though he later died, the release states.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information related to the case to contact (501) 371-4636.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Hogs aiming to extend SEC streak against South Carolina
by Bob Holt
Weekend to remember for Arkansas sports
by Tom Murphy
Smackover ready to take on Glen Rose at regional tourney
by Tony Burns
Lady Bucks set to face No. 1 seed Centerpoint at regional
by Tony Burns
El Dorado to host Crossett in season opener
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT