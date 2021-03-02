Plan set for pupils while Little Rock schools fixed

The Little Rock School District announced Monday plans for temporarily relocating Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle School pupils while their campuses are being repaired after last month's winter storm damage.

Pulaski Heights Elementary School will resume in-person instruction in a specially designated wing at Hall STEAM Magnet High School, 6700 H Street, on Wednesday.

Pulaski Heights Middle School students will report to Hall for in-person instruction beginning Monday, March 8th. Until Friday, the middle school pupils are to continue working virtually with their teachers using the Schoology education learning platform.

Parents of the elementary pupils are to use the Hughes Street entrance to Hall and follow the signs when dropping off their children.

A bus will pick up students who normally walk to school at Pulaski Heights Elementary.

That bus pickup will be at 7:15 a.m. at Pulaski Heights' Pine Street entrance. Those children will be returned to Pulaski Heights Elementary at 2:45 p.m.

All other students who are regular bus-riders will be dropped off and picked up at Hall during the normal school schedule. A video showing the carpool process as well as a virtual tour of the new space is coming soon, the district said Monday.

Additional information regarding plans for Pulaski Heights Middle School students will be shared with parents on Thursday.

The Little Rock School District provides meals for all virtual students. Parents who need meal support are requested to call (501) 447-2458.