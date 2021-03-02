Sections
Stuttgart police: 3 arrested in February homicide

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:12 p.m.

Two additional arrests have been made in connection with a February 11 homicide, Stuttgart police said Monday.

JaeShawn Williams and Gary Wofford Jr. were arrested Monday in connection with the homicide of Deon Clark Jr., according to Facebook posts by Stuttgart police.

On Feb. 18, police reported they arrested Nicqualus Murry on a capital murder charge in connection with Clark's death.

All three men are being held at the Arkansas County jail, according to authorities.

Police responded to the Stuttgart Apartments around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 11, an earlier post from police read.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Stuttgart police: 3 arrested in February homicide
