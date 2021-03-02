Progress on pressurecited by water utility

It was more good news for the city's water system.

At Monday's weekly update with Liberty Utilities and city and county leaders, Liberty's vice president, Mike Beatty, said the utility's three pumps were operating at consistent pressures.

"We're making great progress," he told the gathering, which was meeting in a conference room in the basement of the Jefferson County Courthouse. "I feel like we are back to normal."

Beatty said the three plants were operating at between around 57 and 76 psi, which are pressures that are "well within our range" of what is considered normal.

"The plants are back in auto mode," Beatty said. "We have no issues in production or with the plants and pressure is good across the whole city."

Beatty explained that the plants are typically monitored automatically and that pumps are either on or off.

But when more precision is necessary -- such as during the process when production is ramping back up -- an operator can take over and run the machines manually, which is how the plants have been operated of late. Now that the system is operating normally, Beatty said, the controls are back on "auto mode."

Beatty said the daily output is more than 12 million gallons, which is higher than the 10 million the company would like to see, but it is a big improvement over the 15 million that was going out at the height of the crisis.

Problems started on Feb. 18, following several days of bitterly cold temperatures that froze water lines that burst and began leaking, causing businesses and governmental offices to close or curtail their operations.

Mayor Shirley Washington asked if the utility was still identifying leaks.

"We are," Beatty said. "We still have 36 boots on the ground. So we'll continue that."

Washington said the city was still getting calls about leaks.

"Yes, we do, too," Beatty said. "We're still looking."

Washington also asked Beatty if the utility was watching over its lost and unaccounted for water. A story in The Commercial on Sunday said that paperwork the utility had filed with the state Public Service Commission showed that its lost and unaccounted for water in 2019 was close to a billion gallons, which was more than triple for that category in 2018. Officials said the spike was evidence that Liberty had not invested sufficiently in the Pine Bluff water system, and had it taken better care of the system, the recent crisis would not have been as severe. Liberty denied the accusations.

"Do you monitor that to see what the problem is?" Washington asked.

"We'll look at all of the inputs and see what the flows are doing," Beatty said. "Obviously, we're working leaks now."

Washington pressed Beatty on the subject, asking if the figures filed with state PSC were accurate, pointing out that Liberty's lost water figure was close to 30 percent of its overall water use, with Beatty saying that the national average is 15 percent.

"We're looking into that," Beatty said.

Washington also asked about the status of the water problems at UAPB that had forced the school to move many students to area hotels because of a lack of water and a lack of heat because there was not enough water to operate the university's boiler system.

Liberty President David Swain said he had thought most of the issues had been addressed.

"They brought the meters back on and water is flowing into the system," Swain said. "I think for the most part, it's resolved."

Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell also asked to be kept updated on where Liberty was having to turn off water to fire hydrants as the company finds leaky water lines and shuts them off. Beatty said the water to about 10 hydrants had been turned off.

"Most are private hydrants," Howell said. "We just need to know in case we pull up there."