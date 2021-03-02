Sections
NWA Arrest Roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Edwin Vasquez-Tobar, 31, of 13020 Red Oak Lane in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Vasquez-Tobar was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Tyrone Hines, 47, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sun- day in connection with aggravated as- sault. Hines was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

• Victor Morales, 23, of 3017 S. E St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in

connection with domestic battering. Morales was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Julian Finney, 31, of 4028B Nightin- gale Lane in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Finney was being held Mon- day in the Washington County Deten- tion Center on $3,500 bond.

• Aaron Aguilera, 34, of 22233 Butler Ford Road in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with carrying certain prohibited weapons and pos- session of a controlled substance. Aguilera was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

— NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

