THE RECRUITING GUY: Recruits' parents awed by hoop Hogs

The fan excitement around the University of Arkansas basketball program is at it's highest level since the 1990s, and the enthusiasm is being felt by recruits and parents.

The Razorbacks defeated then-No. 6 ranked Alabama and LSU last week to extended the Hogs' SEC winning streak to nine games, and on Monday achieved an Associated Press ranking of No. 12 in the nation. It's the highest ranking for the program since 1998.

ESPN 4-star and top 50 prospect Barry Dunning has been impressed with Coach Eric Musselman's program.

"Those guys are starting to come together," Dunning said. "Crazy part is that this team hasn't reach their peak yet and continue to climb. Arkansas will be a problem for in the future to whoever is scheduled against them."

Dunning, 6-6, 185 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen Catholic is also rated ESPN's No. 11 small forward and the No. 44 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class and the No. 1 player in Alabama.

"The flow of the game is really clicking for them," Dunning said of the Hogs. "Always those guys made their weaknesses their strengths and their strengths as weapons."

ESPN 4-star prospect Ramel Lloyd Jr. named Arkansas as one of his top eight schools in December. ESPN also rates him the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 53 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class and the No. 7 prospect in California.

He likes how the Razorbacks are playing as a team.

"Arkansas looks and is playing great, team is clicking well together and playing at a very high level as a collective group," Lloyd said. "Mostly just how well the team is playing together offensively and defensively."

Lloyd, 6-6, 195, of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, also listed Arizona, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington, Nebraska, Illinois and Baylor on his list of schools.

Lloyd's father Ramel Sr. has numerous ties to the Razorback staff. Family friend Pete Davis played point guard for Musselman's father, Bill, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Very impressed with Arkansas' current run," Lloyd Sr. said. "They are the best team in the SEC and Coach Muss and his staff is doing it with a fast pace and extremely entertaining style. Also with two freshmen in the lineup makes it intriguing for future Hog recruits."

The elder Lloyd played shooting guard at Syracuse for a season before transferring to Long Beach State, where he was named first-team all-conference in 2001.

Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick was a point guard for the Orange in 1996 and hosted Lloyd during his Syracuse official visit.

Lloyd is also familiar with Arkansas director of student-athlete development Earl Boykins, who played 13 years in the NBA. Musselman's ability to win at a high level after turning over almost the entire roster hasn't gone unnoticed.

"Coach Muss has done a great job replacing all the scoring from last year with new faces and everyone bought in," Lloyd said.

Darnell Ford, the father of Arkansas target and ESPN 4-star recruit Derrian Ford of Magnolia, watched the Hogs defeat LSU 83-75 on Saturday with his son.

"From my point of view, Arkansas has impressed me with the hard work: defense, how they control the tempo of the games even when they are behind in the game," Darnell Ford said. "As well, I'm impressed with the coaching strategy that Coach Muss and the staff uses in all situations."

Ford, 6-4, 204, has more than 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Baylor, Auburn, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kansas and others.

He's also rated the No. 12 point guard and No. 58 overall prospect in the nation. Effort and team chemistry has also impressed the elder Ford.

"I noticed on this nine game winning streak the players have been totally focused on the defense," Ford said. "Also, finding the open player on the offensive end, which leads to easy buckets."

The elder Ford played point guard for Southern Arkansas University and helped the Muleriders to the AIC regular-season title in 1989-90. Musselman's leadership has also impressed.

"A team can only be as good as the leader of the team which Coach Muss and the staff have shown in every game," Darnell Ford said.

Highly regarded point guard Austin Nunez, 6-2, 170, of San Antonio Wagner, is a major target of the Hogs. He recently said Arkansas, Baylor, Texas and Virginia were the four schools recruiting him the hardest.

"To win nine league games in a row is difficult but to do it in a Power 5 conference shows you they are not only playing well but with confidence and swagger," said Lupe Nunez, Austin's father.

Little Rock Christian sophomore point guard Layden Blocker is one of the top 2023 prospects in the state with scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, St. John's, TCU, Mississippi State and others.

His father Lenard Blocker is impressed with the play of Arkansas' in-state freshmen.

"Seems like the state is excited about the energy and success of the program," Blocker said. "I'm glad to see those in state freshmen contributing."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com