Schools, universities see upticks

An uptick of covid-19 in public school districts since Thursday raised active case totals to 446 as of Monday, an increase of about 4% over a four-day period, according to the state Department of Health.

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia saw a doubling of its active covid-19 cases to 28 over the same period.

But active cases statewide among students and staff in public schools remain well below a mid-January peak of more than 3,400 statewide, with college cases also far below case counts from earlier in the year.

The Health Department publishes reports twice weekly on cases at schools and colleges.

The 446 active cases in public schools as of Monday increased from the 429 reported Thursday.

Among colleges, the total increased to 179 as of Monday, up from 155 on Thursday.

Three school districts in Northwest Arkansas topped all others in terms of active cases.

Monday's report listed Bentonville School District with 34 active cases, up three from Thursday. Springdale School District was listed as having 20 active cases, down five from Thursday. Rogers School District had 18 active cases, down six from Thursday.

Little Rock School District on its website listed five cases of covid-19 identified since 3 p.m. Friday, all among students. Based on Health Department data, the district had 10 active cases among students and staff Monday.

Among all public school districts in Arkansas, since June 15 there have been 41,995 cases of covid-19. The total includes 28,174 students and 11,560 staff cases.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville topped all colleges with 34 active cases, up one from Thursday, followed by Southern Arkansas' total of 28 active cases.

The Southern Arkansas website differed from the state tally Monday, listing 21 active cases, including 20 students. Six individuals were in on-campus isolation because of an active case and four in on-campus quarantine because of exposure, according to data on SAU's website Monday.

Since June 15 among all colleges and universities in the state, the cumulative case total topped 10,000, hitting 10,054 on Monday. This fall, Arkansas colleges and universities enrolled about 133,000 students, according to the state Division of Higher Education.