STATE CAPITOL BRIEFS: Senate policy lets members be muted | Computer-class requirement OK’d | Senate advances development funds

Senate policy lets members be muted

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, announced a change to that body’s procedure Monday that will allow its staff to mute members who participate in discussions by video-conference.

The move comes in response to two incidents in which state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, was punished by her colleagues for remarks made while participating in floor sessions by remote video.

Last month, following an exchange between Flowers and Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, Flowers could be heard calling Garner a “dumbass” from her video feed, which is broadcast over the Senate chamber’s speakers.

Senators censured Flowers and barred her from participating in committee meetings for three days.

On Thursday, Flowers was questioning state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, over his bill to refund fines incurred by businesses for violating state covid-19 regulations, when she brought up a lawsuit by Sullivan and other lawmakers against Gov. Asa Hutchinson challenging his emergency powers.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who presides over the Senate, told Flowers to move on, prompting a verbal clash when she did not. The Senate then voted to bar Flowers from participating remotely for the rest of the day.

“Whoever is sitting in [the presiding officer’s] chair has to have respect to keep this body moving,” Hickey said Monday.

Hickey said that moving forward, senators participating remotely will have to signal their intent to speak, and that those speaking out of turn may be muted.

Flowers did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday.

— John Moritz

Computer-class requirement OK’d

The Senate voted 22-6 Monday to require that high school students take at least one computer science course before graduation.

Senate Bill 107, by state Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, would require a computer science credit for students entering the ninth grade next year. The course could be completed between eighth and 12th grade.

“I think it’s kind of like English or math or science, having to have these requirements to give people exposure to that kind of opportunity,” English said.

Some senators objected to the change, arguing that smaller school districts are not equipped to teach more computer science classes and that some students might struggle with the class.

“This is a particular type of course that isn’t for everyone,” said state Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, who argued that computer science classes should remain elective.

State Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, argued that schools could adopt a number of courses, such as shop or mechanics courses, to fit the requirements of a computer science course.

The Senate vote sends SB107 to the House for consideration.

— John Moritz

Senate advances development funds

A third attempt to approve a reappropriation for capital improvements for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission succeeded Monday, overcoming opposition from senators who want to close the commission’s office in China.

The Senate’s two previous votes on the measure failed to muster the 27 votes needed for approval in the 35-member Senate.

But the bill cleared the Senate in a 28-3 vote on Monday, sending the appropriation to the House.

The presence of the commission in China, a communist country, became political fodder in the 2020 election year, with some opponents targeting lawmakers who voted for the appropriation.

State Sen. Trent Garner, R- El Dorado, proposed legislation this session to close the office, but the bill failed to pass a committee vote.

— John Moritz

Parent curriculum bill clears House

A bill codifying the process by which parents may challenge curriculum materials or events they find objectionable easily cleared the lower chamber of the Arkansas Legislature on Monday.

House Bill 1464, by Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, puts into state law an existing policy from the Arkansas School Boards Association but gives it “more teeth,” Cozart told the House on Tuesday.

The policy, which has already been in schools’ rules, gives parents an avenue to complain about curricula they feel are misleading, factually inaccurate or otherwise inappropriate.

The legislation arose in response to two bills from Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle. One sought to bar kindergarten-12th grade public schools in Arkansas from teaching The 1619 Project Curriculum, a set of materials based on a New York Times project on the legacy of slavery, and the other to allow state funding to be restricted from going to schools with certain courses, events or activities that separate or promote social justice for particular groups of students.

The first bill was rejected by the House Education Committee, and Lowery said previously he would likely pull down the second.

Cozart told the committee last week that HB1464 would let parents know what to do when “they have problems with things like that.”

The vote in the House was 93-1. Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, who said in a meeting of the House Education Committee last week that he worried that the legislation would have a chilling effect on teachers’ creativity, voted against the bill.

Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, Rep. David Fielding, D-Magnolia, and Rep. Milton Nicks, D-Marion, voted present on the bill.

—Rachel Herzog

New law expands two scholarships

Legislation to amend the eligibility requirements for two Arkansas scholarships to open them up to certain noncitizens has become law.

Senate Bill 287, by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, and Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, allows students who are living in Arkansas under a Compact of Free Association or those who hold or are the child of a person who holds a work permit to be eligible for the Arkansas Governor’s Scholars Program and the Arkansas High Technology Scholarship Program scholarships.

The vast majority of people who live in Arkansas under a Compact of Free Association are Marshallese.

Penzo told the House on Monday that two students were eligible for those scholarships in this cycle, and were waiting on Gov. Asa Hutchinson to sign the bill into law so they could submit their applications. The deadline was Monday, Penzo said.

The bill passed 94-0 in the House and was delivered to the governor and signed Monday afternoon.

—Rachel Herzog

Homeless, foster liaison advanced

A bill that aims to encourage higher education institutions in Arkansas to designate liaisons for foster or homeless students was passed by the Arkansas House on Monday.

House Bill 1462 by Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, allows two-year and four-year colleges and universities to designate a student liaison for those populations among their current staff if they see a need on their campus.

Scott said there are about 270 of those liaisons in public and charter schools in the state.

“This bill will simply provide the extra encouragement for our higher education institutions to do the same at no cost,” Scott said.

The bill passed 92-0 and will head to the Senate for further consideration.

—Rachel Herzog

Covid worker comp bill passes House

Legislation to allow employees to file a workman’s compensation claim for covid-19 if they can prove that they were exposed to and contracted it at their place of employment was passed by the Arkansas House on Monday.

House Bill 1488 by Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, passed 74-9, with 11 lawmakers voting present.

Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, spoke against the bill, saying it would increase the cost of insurance for Arkansas employers.

“We do have some very large employers that probably have some exposure due to covid-19, but with this bill we’re requiring every small business in Arkansas to pay for that coverage in their worker’s compensation insurance,” Payton said.

Gonzales countered that the bill had “tons of support” from the business community, and that the law will expire in two years, so the Legislature will be able to reconsider it then.

“The bottom line is the business community is asking for this legislation,” Gonzales said.

—Rachel Herzog

House moves care worker legal shield

In a split vote Monday, the Arkansas House passed legislation to protect health care workers from claims alleging exposure to covid-19.

House Bill 1521 by Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, codifies two executive orders from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and puts them in place until May 1, 2023.

The executive orders protect certain health care and emergency providers from civil liability. That immunity does not extend to willful, reckless or intentional misconduct.

The bill passed 80-12. Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, said he was concerned that it would leave people hurt as a result of negligence without recourse.

“I really don’t think this is necessary. I’m concerned about the precedent it sets,” Collins said.

McCollum said those protections are specific to when the health care worker is performing emergency management functions to deal with covid-19.

The bill would also cover health care workers administering covid-19 vaccines, McCollum said.

—Rachel Herzog