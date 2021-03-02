MEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson State defeats Harding

Behind three players with 14 points apiece, Henderson State University (10-8) defeated Harding University (4-11) 96-76 in the first round of the Great American Conference Tournament on Monday in Searcy.

Xavier Davenport, Damian Dear and Malik Riddle all had 14 points for the Reddies. Henderson State, the East Division's No. 3 seed, advanced to the quarterfinals, where they'll face West Division No. 2 seed Southern Nazarene on Wednesday in Bethany, Okla.

In another Great American Conference Tournament game involving in-state teams, East Division No. 5 seed Ouachita Baptist University (5-11) received 17 points from Kendarious Smith to knock out No. 4 seed Arkansas Tech University (7-11) 70-69 in Russellville. The Tigers move on to face West Division champion Oklahoma Baptist on Wednesday in a quarterfinal game in Shawnee, Okla.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ouachita Baptist wins at buzzer

Eden Crow hit the game-winning jumper as time expired as Ouachita Baptist University (4-4) eliminated Southern Arkansas University (4-10) 85-84 on Monday night in a first-round game of the Great American Conference Tournament in Arkadelphia.

Crow had a game-high 27 points for the Tigers, the East Division's No. 4 seed. Ouachita Baptist will travel to Southwestern Oklahoma State, the West Division's No. 1 seed, on Wednesday in a quarterfinal game.

In another Great American Conference Tournament game involving in-state teams, Lexie Davis finished with a career-high 20 points to help East Division No. 3 seed Harding University (7-7) defeat No. 6 seed University of Arkansas at Monticello (1-7) 90-61 in Searcy. Harding will play in the quarterfinals at West Division No. 2 seed Southeastern Oklahoma on Wednesday.

GOLF

Arkansas tied for seventh

The University of Arkansas men's golf team is tied for seventh place after day one Monday at the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio.

The Razorbacks posted a 13-over par 301 along with Arizona State. Oklahoma leads after shooting a 1-under 287. Texas A&M is second (297), while Texas and Florida State are tied for third at 298.

Tyson Reeder shot a 73 to lead Arkansas and is tied for eighth. Julian Perico and Mason Overstreet are tied for 21st after turning in a 75. Segundo Oliva Pinto (tied for 57th) is one stroke behind Perico and Overstreet.

UCA's Jolly leads in Mississippi

University of Central Arkansas sophomore Nate Jolly of North Little Rock shot a second-round 68 on Monday to grab the lead at the Gulf Coast Collegiate at Diamondhead Country Club in Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Jolly, who is at 140 after two rounds, leads Southeastern Louisiana's Cameron Mobley by two strokes.

UCA sits in fifth place at 600 with one round left.

Junior Miles Smith (151) is tied for 20th place, while sophomore Josh Turnock (152) is tied for 22nd and freshman Blaine Calhoon (157) is tied for 42nd.

