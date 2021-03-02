Walmart closes on sale of Seiyu stake

Walmart Inc. has wrapped up the sale of a majority share in its Japanese operations, the company said Monday.

The deal was valued at about $1.6 billion when Walmart announced in November that the companies had reached an agreement.

Global investment firm KKR & Co. bought a 65% stake in Seiyu GK. Rakuten DX Solution, a subsidiary of Rakuten Inc., now owns 20%.

Walmart retains a 15% share in Seiyu, and will have representatives on a new board of directors composed of the three companies.

"The new ownership structure enables Seiyu to take advantage of KKR, Rakuten and Walmart's combined retail expertise and innovation, in addition to accelerating Seiyu's digital transformation," the companies said in a joint news release.

One of Japan's largest supermarket chains, Seiyu has more than 300 stores.

Walmart has pulled out of some lower-performing markets over the past few years to focus on regions where it sees more potential, such as Mexico, Canada, China and India. In recent months, the Bentonville-based retailer has reached deals to sell its U.K. business, Asda, and its operations in Argentina.