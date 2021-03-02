Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart closes on sale of Seiyu stake

by Serenah McKay | Today at 2:11 a.m.

Walmart Inc. has wrapped up the sale of a majority share in its Japanese operations, the company said Monday.

The deal was valued at about $1.6 billion when Walmart announced in November that the companies had reached an agreement.

Global investment firm KKR & Co. bought a 65% stake in Seiyu GK. Rakuten DX Solution, a subsidiary of Rakuten Inc., now owns 20%.

Walmart retains a 15% share in Seiyu, and will have representatives on a new board of directors composed of the three companies.

"The new ownership structure enables Seiyu to take advantage of KKR, Rakuten and Walmart's combined retail expertise and innovation, in addition to accelerating Seiyu's digital transformation," the companies said in a joint news release.

One of Japan's largest supermarket chains, Seiyu has more than 300 stores.

Walmart has pulled out of some lower-performing markets over the past few years to focus on regions where it sees more potential, such as Mexico, Canada, China and India. In recent months, the Bentonville-based retailer has reached deals to sell its U.K. business, Asda, and its operations in Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Student shot at Pine Bluff middle school; 1 in custody
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Another vehicle crashes into Siloam Springs school
by Siloam Springs Herald-Leader
U.N. experts urge independent probe into Navalny's poisoning
by The Associated Press
Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades
by By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
Stocks climb more than 2% as investors get back to buying
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT