Covid hospitalizations fall below 400 for first time since September

by Andy Davis | Today at 5:12 p.m.
Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with the coronavirus on Wednesday dropped below 400 for the first time since September, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus fell 19, to 397, its lowest level since Sept. 18. It was the sixth consecutive day in which the number of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus was lower than the day before.

The state's count of covid-19 cases rose by 404 — the third consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier. The tally of daily active cases also rose for the third consecutive day, but at 4,278, the tally remained at lows not seen since June.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by seven, to 5,261.

"Today's report shows fewer new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations than this time last week and an increase in the number of vaccine doses administered of over 115,000," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"It's critical that we work together to ensure we continue our progress."

Despite the reduction in hospitalized patients, the number of virus patients who were on a ventilator rose by 11, to 91, after falling for the previous five days.

Similarly, the number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care rose by five, to 165.

More details in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

