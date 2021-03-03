Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Jacksonville/North Pulaski superintendent leaving for Alma School District

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 12:25 p.m.
Bryan Duffie, Superintendent of the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, speaks Monday Aug. 10, 2020 in Jacksonville during the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District Convocation for teachers at Jacksonville High School. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Bryan Duffie, the superintendent of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, has accepted a job as deputy superintendent and superintendent-elect of the Alma School District, starting July 1.

Duffie and Alma Superintendent David Woolly sent out separate but similar announcements early Wednesday about Duffie’s selection by the Alma School Board.

Duffie, 50, will serve in the 3,300-student Alma job for a year and then replace Woolly as the Alma system’s chief executive when Woolly retires in June 2022, according to Woolly’s statement.

Duffie, who has been employed in the fledgling Jacksonville system for five years — for one year as an assistant superintendent and then as superintendent — said he will resign from the 3,700-student district, effective June 30.

The Jacksonville board had last month extended Duffie’s contract by a year to give him the maximum three-year contract allowed by state law. Duffie’s annual salary is $160,000.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
by The Associated Press
General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot
by The Associated Press
Biden stands by May timeline for vaccines for all U.S. adults
Jacksonville/North Pulaski superintendent leaving for Alma School District
by Cynthia Howell
Pentagon: U.S. contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT