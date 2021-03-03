Jacksonville/North Pulaski superintendent leaving for Alma School District

Bryan Duffie, the superintendent of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, has accepted a job as deputy superintendent and superintendent-elect of the Alma School District, starting July 1.

Duffie and Alma Superintendent David Woolly sent out separate but similar announcements early Wednesday about Duffie’s selection by the Alma School Board.

Duffie, 50, will serve in the 3,300-student Alma job for a year and then replace Woolly as the Alma system’s chief executive when Woolly retires in June 2022, according to Woolly’s statement.

Duffie, who has been employed in the fledgling Jacksonville system for five years — for one year as an assistant superintendent and then as superintendent — said he will resign from the 3,700-student district, effective June 30.

The Jacksonville board had last month extended Duffie’s contract by a year to give him the maximum three-year contract allowed by state law. Duffie’s annual salary is $160,000.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.