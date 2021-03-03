Law agency's retirement bill assessed

Legislation to lower the number of years of service after which Arkansas State Police troopers may retire would shift about 2% of the agency's budget, officials said Tuesday.

House Bill 1343 by Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, would allow state troopers to receive retirement benefits after 28 years on the force instead of 30.

"Our state troopers put their lives on the line every day. This is a move that I believe we owe them," Warren said at a news conference Tuesday.

Warren said the agency will allow a slightly greater percentage of its budget -- 24%, up from 22% -- to fund retirement to account for the change, which will cover about $700,000 of the $1.2 million cost.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has also committed an additional annual amount of $530,000 to cover the difference, Warren said.

Last year, Hutchinson's Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement recommended that actuarial studies be conducted on all applicable retirement systems to determine the cost and feasibility of reducing actual service for law enforcement officers to take retirement after no more than 25 years. The proposal to decrease the retirement age from 30 to 28 years comes from Hutchinson.

HB1343 is part of the Arkansas Back the Blue Legislative Caucus' legislative package. The caucus is a coalition of 35 lawmakers focused on supporting law enforcement officers.

At Tuesday's news conference, caucus members highlighted several other pieces of legislation they support during the ongoing regular legislative session:

• Senate Bill 346, by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, would allow providers of electronic records from county law enforcement agencies to charge "reasonable fees," including for personnel time, for reviewing and retrieving those records. The bill has opposition from the Arkansas Freedom of Information Task Force, which makes recommendations on bills that would change the state's open records laws.

• Senate Bill 300, by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, would prohibit parole for repeat felony offenders convicted of the offense of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

• The proposed "Back the Blue Act," would require cities of the first class to have a police department or provide police services. The legislation had not yet been filed as of Tuesday evening.