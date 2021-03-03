LR officer faces charges in purse theft

A Little Rock police officer is facing charges of felony theft of property after a November incident in which a woman's purse was stolen, according to a Little Rock police news release.

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office determined officer Marcus Getter will be charged in connection with the crime and he has been placed on administrative leave, the release said.

A woman on Nov. 12 told the bartender at Bar Louie on 11525 Cantrell Road that her purse containing $1,600 had been stolen, and the manager recognized the man seen on security cameras taking the purse as a regular of the bar, according to the release.

Officers went to bar on Nov. 14 to meet with the manager, and they recognized the man on surveillance tape to be Getter, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, the release said.

Getter was notified of pending charges and is awaiting arraignment but was not arrested, according to the release.