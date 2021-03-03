LR school district opting to limit year-end events

The Little Rock School District has set dates for in-person graduation ceremonies for the Classes of 2021, but is not authorizing other end-of-year events that attract large, close gatherings.

All high school graduation ceremonies will be held at War Memorial Stadium and will be conducted in compliance with Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for limiting the spread of covid-19 at large events.

Graduation for Hall High will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.

The first graduation for Southwest High will be at 1 p.m. on May 25.

Parkview Magnet High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. The ceremony for Central High's Class of 2021 will at 1 p.m. May 26.

May 27 will be a make-up day in case of inclement weather on the earlier dates.

Proms, banquets, baccalaureates and after-graduation gatherings will not be held this year, the district has announced.

"After careful consideration of the most recent information from the Arkansas Department of Education in response to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's new guidelines, the Little Rock School District will maintain its plans for in-person, 2021 graduation ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium, but will not host other in-person events," the announcement states.

"The administration still believes that due to ongoing challenges related to the ability to social distance, it would not be in the best interest of students to host after-graduation events, proms, baccalaureates, or other related activities that would attract large, close gatherings."

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key and his staff said late last week in a commissioner's memo to school systems that they "strongly encourage" schools to continue to follow the guidelines provided by the Department of Health, not only for everyday operations, but also for academic and extracurricular activities.

The Little Rock district intends to provide a safe, enjoyable celebration for graduates, the district's statement on end-of-year events, said. To that end district administrators are continuing to confer with its Ready for Learning Committee as well as the Little Rock School Board.

"The administration understands the enormous challenges and responsibilities the pandemic has placed on everyone, as well as the unfortunate disruption of long-held, treasured traditions," the district's statement also said.

"LRSD is appreciative of the resilience of students, parents and staff, and wishes to thank them for their incredible patience and flexibility as the 2020-21 school year comes to a close."

The covid-19 pandemic precluded all in-person graduation ceremonies for the district's earlier Classes of 2020.