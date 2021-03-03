Marion starts hot, holds on in fourth

MARION -- Marion built a huge lead then withstood a late West Memphis rally for a 72-62 victory in the semifinals of the 5A-East Tournament.

Marion (19-2) forced 10 first-quarter turnovers and scored 17 of the game's first 19 points. By the time West Memphis (11-11) committed its ninth turnover, the Blue Devils had attempted just one shot from the field.

The Patriots shot 68% in the first quarter and held a 21-6 lead heading into the second.

It was a tale of turnovers in each half. The Blue Devils turned it over 12 times in the first half to Marion's five. The script flipped in the second half, with the Patriots on the wrong end of a 12-5 turnover discrepancy.

"We dug ourselves a hole we couldn't get out of," West Memphis Coach Marcus Brown said. "You can't spot a team 20 points."

Marion's biggest lead was 35-11 with 4:49 to play in the second quarter. The hosts led 43-22 at halftime.

Marion began milking the clock midway through the third quarter and it nearly cost the Patriots.

West Memphis' Calvin Butler, who had just re-entered after sitting on the bench with four fouls, made a three-pointer with 24 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to cut Marion's lead to 68-62.

But Marion senior JaMaury Mosley made two free throws with 16 seconds left to ice the victory.

Marion's Jayden Forrest led all players with 18 points, while Darius Waterford tacked on 15 and Ryan Forrest scored 13.

West Memphis put four players in double figures, led by twin brothers Kameron and Kaleb Barnes with 15 points each. Jordan Mitchell scored 13, and Jalen Moore poured in 10.