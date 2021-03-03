Maumelle handles Beebe with ease

After Maumelle and Beebe offered up a pair of nail-biters in their two previous meetings, the host Hornets quickly eradicated any suspense during the third round Tuesday night.

Maumelle jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter and never let its cushion dip below double digits in strolling to a 73-53 victory in the first round of the 5A-Central Tournament at Hornet Gymnasium.

Senior guard Josh Denton finished with 22 points and 5 rebounds, and junior guard Carl Daughtery tacked on 14 points and grabbed 5 rebounds for Maumelle (17-4), which sewed up a spot in the semifinals against Little Rock Parkview by completing a three-game sweep of the Badgers.

Senior forward Darvis Raspberry added 10 points and 15 rebounds, senior guard Jaylon Smith scored 10 points, and junior forward Nico Davillier had 9 points and 8 rebounds for the Hornets, who hit 32 of 61 (52.4%) shots and owned a 43-21 rebounding advantage.

The victory also allowed the Hornets to lock up a spot in next week's Class 5A state tournament.

"We got the one we needed," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "All that matters for us is March, and we've talked about that all year. We don't care what seed we finish in conference, we don't care about how we did in nonconference. It's all about what you do in March.

"The guys' focus was different in practice [Monday], at shoot-around and walk-through [Tuesday] and in the locker room before the game. So I was confident that we were going to come out and play well."

The Hornets shot 9 of 14 (64.2%) in the first quarter, with Denton scoring 9 points, and held Beebe (10-12) to 28.5% (4 of 14). Maumelle continued to control things throughout the second quarter by limiting the Badgers' shot opportunities while dictating the game's tempo and getting easy buckets in transition.

Those aspects allowed the Hornets to keep Beebe reeling, which was in stark contrast from the two regular-season battles. The Hornets needed double overtime to beat the Badgers 95-87 on Jan. 5 and survived 51-49 in the rematch Jan. 29.

"They obviously got it going with a really nice start shooting the basketball," Beebe Coach Ryan Marshall said. "Defensively, we weren't covering in the manner that we needed to, particularly with [Denton]. We knew we couldn't let him get loose, and he did make us pay.

"Their pace was just much quicker than ours, their physicality and rebounding was much better than ours. I just thought they played with a different gear than we did to start out with."

Senior guard Logan Worthington had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, and junior forward Adrian Corranco scored 10 points for Beebe, which went 16 of 51 (31.3%) from the floor. Junior guard and leading scorer Rylie Marshall, who had 40 points earlier in the year against Maumelle, was held to seven points.

The Badgers were down by as many as 17 points in the second quarter but closed to within 43-32 by halftime after junior guard Brooks Nail hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. Beebe faced a 15-point deficit in the third quarter, yet trailed 60-50 with 3:01 left in the game.

A layup by Smith on the next possession started a 6-0 run that put the Hornets back in charge.

"Beebe's a heck of a team," Shook said. "Worthington was knocking down shots and Marshall is the same way. You can't really stop those two, but we just wanted to make them earn it and limit their open looks. But I'm proud of the way my guys really defended.

"They were locked in on that end of the floor. All year, our defense has been hit or miss, but we played together, communicated. ... Just defended the way I know we're capable of defending."